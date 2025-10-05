UFC 320 fighter accuses opponent of ‘dirty’ tactic after allegedly refusing weigh-in offer

Some late bad blood has emerged in one of the UFC 320 matchups.

Saturday’s pay-per-view event will be headlined by Alex Pereira challenging Magomed Ankalaev in their immediate rematch for the UFC light heavyweight title.

Much of fight week has centered around the pair’s growing animosity toward one another, which was fueled by Pereira accusing Ankalaev of hiding from him at the UFC Performance Institute.

But they aren’t the only two names set to throw down at UFC 320 with some heat between them.

Yana Santos enraged by Macy Chiasson’s weight miss for UFC 320

Among those slated to set the stage for Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 and Merab Dvalishvili’s title defense against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event are a pair of top-10 women’s bantamweight contenders.

The No. 5-ranked Macy Chiasson was hoping to advance her title ambitions at 135 pounds after winning her last two bouts in the division, but a 1.5-pound weight miss on Friday has dented those hopes.

Her opponent, Yana Santos, was not pleased to see the misstep on the scale. She took to social media to blast Chiasson, who has now missed weight twice in the UFC.

“Imagine signing a contract and showing up overweight AGAIN,” Santos wrote on X. “Some of us respect the grind. Others disrespect the sport. See you Saturday.”

And as if missing weight was not bad enough, Santos later accused Chiasson of rejecting the opportunity to cut for another hour, leading the Russian to believe that her rival deliberately chose an unfair advantage.

“The worst part? The commission offered her an extra hour to make weight. She REFUSED,” Santos claimed.

“Why? Because she wants an unfair advantage. This isn’t just unprofessional—it’s straight-up dirty,” she added.

Thiago Santos calls on ‘stronger punishments’ after UFC 320 weight miss

Yana was not the only Santos making their voice heard after Chiasson’s indiscretion on the scale.

Her husband, ex-UFC star Thiago Santos, also took to social media to criticize Yana’s UFC 320 opponent for failing to hit the bantamweight limit.

‘Marreta’, who unsuccessfully fought Jon Jones in his one UFC title fight six years ago, called for harsher repercussions for those who fail to make weight.

“Unbelievable how some people are not professional in this sport,” Thiago wrote on X.

“It’s Yana’s 4th opponent that didn’t make the weight. Some (stronger) punishments (have) to be made.”