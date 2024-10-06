UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. Main Card Results

Following an entertaining preliminary card slate, there was slightly little bit of the whole lot on the primary card, with Kayla Harrison being pushed by Ketlen Vieira, Roman Dolidze amassing his second win of the yr, and Mario Bautista including to his successful streak earlier than the championship motion hit the Octagon.

Within the co-main occasion, Julianna Pena returned to the highest of the ladies’s bantamweight division, incomes a debated break up determination win over Raquel Pennington earlier than Alex Pereira was pushed for 3 rounds by Khalil Rountree Jr. earlier than the powerhouse champion discovered his stride and picked up one other end.

This was one other excellent night time of motion in Utah, and we’ve obtained all the main points on how issues performed out collected for you beneath | Prelim Outcomes | Official Scorecards

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. Outcomes