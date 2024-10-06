UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. Main Card Results

Following an entertaining preliminary card slate, there was slightly little bit of the whole lot on the primary card, with Kayla Harrison being pushed by Ketlen Vieira, Roman Dolidze amassing his second win of the yr, and Mario Bautista including to his successful streak earlier than the championship motion hit the Octagon.
Within the co-main occasion, Julianna Pena returned to the highest of the ladies’s bantamweight division, incomes a debated break up determination win over Raquel Pennington earlier than Alex Pereira was pushed for 3 rounds by Khalil Rountree Jr. earlier than the powerhouse champion discovered his stride and picked up one other end.
This was one other excellent night time of motion in Utah, and we’ve obtained all the main points on how issues performed out collected for you beneath | Prelim Outcomes | Official Scorecards
UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. Outcomes
- Fundamental Occasion: Alex Pereira defeats Khalil Rountree Jr. by TKO (strikes) at 4:32 of Spherical 4
- Co-Fundamental Occasion: Julianna Peña (48-47, 48-47) defeats Raquel Pennington by break up determination (48-47)
- Mario Bautista (29-28, 29-28) defeats José Aldo by break up determination (29-28)
- Roman Dolidze defeats Kevin Holland by TKO (harm stoppage) at 5:00 of Spherical 1
- Kayla Harrison defeats Kelten Vieira by unanimous determination (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Joaquin Buckley defeats Stephen Thompson by KO (proper hand) at 2:17 of Spherical 3
- Alexander Hernandez (29-28, 29-28) defeats Austin Hubbard by break up determination (30-27)
- Cesar Almeida defeats Ihor Potieria by unanimous determination (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Ryan Spann defeats Ovince Saint Preux by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:35 of Spherical 1
- Tecia Pennington defeats Carla Esparza by unanimous determination (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Courtroom McGee defeats Tim Means by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:19 of Spherical 1