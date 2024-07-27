UFC 304 odds, predictions, time, preview, fight card: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 picks, bets by top MMA expert

Belal Muhammad says he plans to show his doubters improper yet another time on Saturday when he challenges welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the principle occasion of UFC 304. Their five-round battle tops the principle UFC 304 struggle card beginning at 10 p.m. ET from Co-op Reside in Manchester, England. Edwards and Muhammad have mixed to go on a 23-fight unbeaten streak, with the one non-victory coming in a no-contest towards one another greater than three years in the past. Whereas Edwards is now a celebrated champion, Muhammad’s profitable streak has include little fanfare. Nonetheless, he has repeatedly predicted a dominant upset victory.

Edwards is a -260 favourite (threat $260 to win $100), whereas Muhammad fetches a worth of +220 within the newest UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 odds. Within the co-main occasion, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (-370) takes on veteran contender Curtis Blaydes (+280). Earlier than locking in your picks for UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2, ensure you see the MMA predictions and betting recommendation from SportsLine skilled Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut in January 2023 and swept the principle card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 file and has been a constant winner ever since. Over the previous 13 UFC pay-per-view occasions, Vithlani has gone 10-6 on main-card picks and his alternatives in that span have netted his followers a revenue of greater than $1,200.

His highlights embrace predicting an upset for Sean O’Malley (+210) towards Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as a part of a 4-1 primary card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog alternatives on Poirier (+190) towards Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Web page (+110) towards Kevin Holland (-130). Anybody who has adopted him has seen large returns.

Now, with UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 on deck, Vithlani has studied the UFC struggle card from prime to backside and launched his prime alternatives. You’ll be able to solely see these picks at SportsLine.

UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 preview

Edwards and Muhammad share starkly related profession trajectories, and the arc of their UFC journeys has already included crossing paths with one another. Though welterweight is among the most talent-rich and celebrated divisions within the UFC, Edwards and Muhammad are each amongst its least widespread contenders in latest reminiscence. In truth, each combatants needed to embark on 10-fight unbeaten streaks earlier than getting their first title pictures.

Edwards (22-3-1) has typically been criticized for his risk-averse type, a gifted technician who does simply sufficient to win whereas hardly ever partaking within the firefights that the majority followers choose. Edwards can also be soft-spoken and never susceptible to self-promotion, resulting in a decrease public profile. What’s extra, he took an almost two-year hiatus in the course of the Covid pandemic versus enduring the logistical hassles it took for a lot of UFC fighters to carry out, notably these primarily based abroad.

Nonetheless, the 32-year-old Birmingham native made essentially the most of his return and ended Kamar Usman’s reign at welterweight with a shocking head-kick knockout within the fifth spherical of their August 2022 matchup. Edwards, who will likely be making his third title protection Saturday, has now compiled a 13-fight unbeaten streak courting to December 2015. Nonetheless, the lone non-victory in that span got here in a no-contest towards Muhammad in March 2021.

Muhammad stepped up on quick discover to salvage a UFC Battle Evening primary occasion, however the struggle left each events sad. Edwards dominated the primary spherical, however the struggle was stopped early within the second after an unintended eye poke left Muhammad unable to proceed.

Much like Edwards, the 36-year-old Muhammad (23-3-1) has largely struggled to attach with the UFC fan base on a broad scale. Though many observers attribute this to his wrestling-heavy type that the majority followers frown upon, a usually unlikable persona does not assist. This contains an open disdain for many MMA media and countless social-media beefs with different UFC fighters, most of whom apparently additionally maintain him in low regard.

Even so, Muhammad’s title-shot credentials are ironclad. His talent set seems to be enhancing with every struggle, and his second-round knockout of prospect Sean Brady in October 2022 as a slight underdog catapulted Muhammad to the highest of the welterweight rankings. You’ll be able to see extra UFC 304 picks at SportsLine.

UFC 304 predictions

We’ll share one among Vithlani’s UFC 304 alternatives right here: He’s backing Bobby Inexperienced (-115) to get the higher of prospect Paddy Pimblett (-105) in a litmus check for each light-weight sluggers on the principle UFC 304 card.

Pimblett (21-3) was marketed as a future star when he signed with the UFC three years in the past, and the previous Cage Warriors champion delivered early with stoppage wins in every of his first three outings, incomes efficiency bonus for every. Nonetheless, he has since struggled when confronted with upper-tier competitors and has been the recipient of a pair shut selections on the scorecards. Furthermore, his as soon as gregarious disposition has been changed by a defiant and cantankerous one, inflicting quite a few followers who as soon as supported him to cheer for his demise.

Inexperienced (32-15-1) has been a gatekeeper of kinds for a lot of his 11-year UFC run. He has confronted most of the sport’s largest names and, though he tends to return up quick towards world-class rivals, he is a step above journeymen-level opposition and continues to earn wins towards notable foes. The 37-year-old speedy brawler earned a lopsided resolution over fellow icon Jim Miller at UFC 300 in April.

“Pimblett does not have nice offensive takedowns and can possible want a scramble to get this struggle to the bottom. Inexperienced is skilled and has confronted his share of grapplers within the UFC. Inexperienced will land extra harm and win this struggle in enemy territory,” Vithlani informed SportsLine. You’ll be able to see extra UFC 304 picks at SportsLine.

The best way to make UFC 304 picks

Vithlani has sturdy picks for Edwards vs. Muhammad and different bouts on the UFC 304 card. He is additionally backing a fighter who “is harmful together with his numerous submission assault” to emerge with an enormous victory. These picks and his full evaluation are solely accessible at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2, and the way precisely does every struggle finish? Go to SportsLine now to get detailed picks on UFC Battle Evening, all from the MMA skilled who profited greater than $1,200 on UFC main-card picks, and discover out.

UFC 304 odds, struggle card

See full UFC 304 picks, predictions, greatest bets right here.

Leon Edwards (-260) vs. Belal Muhammad (+220)

Tom Aspinall (-370) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+280)

Bobby Inexperienced (-115) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-105)

Christian Leroy Duncan (-140) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (+120)

Arnold Allen (-240) vs. Giga Chikadze (+200)

Nathaniel Wooden (-425) vs. Daniel Pineda (+330)

Molly McCann (-350) vs. Bruna Brasil (+270)

Caolan Loughran (-195) vs. Jake Hadley (+165)

Oban Elliot (+120) vs. Preston Parson (-140)

Muhammad Mokaev (-145) vs. Manel Kape (+125)