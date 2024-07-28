UFC 304 LIVE results: Leon Edwards loses title after Tom Aspinall knocks out Curtis Blaydes

Tom Aspinall retained his interim heavyweight title with a fast knockout of Curtis Blaydes on Saturday, earlier than Leon Edwards misplaced the welterweight belt to Belal Muhammad within the UFC 304 foremost occasion.

Wiganâs Aspinall wanted only one minute to flooring Blaydes with a one-two, earlier than flattening out the American and forcing a end on the canvas. With that, Aspinall avenged a 2022 loss to Blaydes, a defeat that occurred when the Briton sustained a knee damage simply 15 seconds into their struggle in London.

In Manchester on Saturday, Aspinall was capable of show his superiority over Blaydes, 33, retaining the interim belt that he received in November. And in doing so, the 31-year-old moved a step nearer to a dream struggle with Jon Jones. Jones, 37, holds the common belt however is out injured, with the American anticipated to return later this yr in a title defence in opposition to former champion Stipe Miocic, 41.

In the primary occasion of UFC 304, Edwardsâs welterweight title reign was resulted in complete vogue by Muhammad. The Palestinian-American beat the Jamaican-born Briton on all three scorecards â 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 â in a rematch of their 2021 assembly.

Their first conflict ended as a No Contest, after Edwards by accident landed an eye fixed poke on Muhammad, whereas every man had in any other case been faultless lately. Solely Muhammad, 36, was capable of retain that type on Saturday, nevertheless. Together with his unanimous-decision victory over Edwards, he ended a title reign that started in 2022 â when Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in gorgeous vogue.

Edwards, 32, retained the belt in opposition to Usman and Colby Covington with resolution wins in 2023, however the Birmingham fighter may go no additional on Saturday. Re-live the motion and see all outcomes from UFC 304, under.

UFC 304 LIVE

The UFC returned to the UK for a pay-per-view occasion, at Manchesterâs new Co-op Reside enviornment

Most important occasion: Britainâs Leon Edwards misplaced his welterweight title to Belal Muhammad through resolution

The struggle was a rematch of their 2021 bout, which ended as No Contest after an eye fixed poke from Edwards

Co-main occasion: Wiganâs Tom Aspinall retained the interim heavyweight title with a KO of Curtis Blaydes

Aspinall dropped and completed Blaydes in a single minute precisely to maneuver a step nearer to a dream struggle with Jon Jones

That bout was additionally a rematch; in 2022, Aspinall suffered a knee damage simply 15 seconds into their first conflict

Elsewhere, Liverpoolâs Paddy âThe Baddyâ Pimblett received after good friend Molly McCann misplaced

Arnold Allen and Muhammad Mokaev have been among the many different British fighters to win

UFC 304 LIVE: Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards

06:27 , Alex Pattle

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

UFC 304 LIVE: Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards

06:14 , Alex Pattle

Muhammad: âIt appears like plenty of the folks booing have plenty of tears of their eyes proper now.â

Edwards: âIâm not stunned, my physique simply felt drained from spherical one. All week I felt drained. However good job to Belal.

âNot too lengthy [before Iâm back], yet one more this yr. November or December, Iâm able to go.â

UFC 304 LIVE: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

06:09 , Alex Pattle

Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards through unanimous resolution (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

And new! Edwards applauds, whereas Muhammad breaks down in tears.

UFC 304 LIVE: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

06:06 , Alex Pattle

Spherical 5

Edwards has one spherical to save lots of his title reign. He lands some straight photographs, whereas Mugammad paws with hooks. Edwards digs to the physique.

Muhammad with a takedown try within the open this time, however Edwards defends it. Heâs pushed again to the fence, nevertheless, and he hangs round for too lengthy: In comes the double-leg from Muhammad.

Edwards is dragged to the mat, the place Muhammad has a physique triangle. Time is working out, and Edwardsâs title is slipping away.

Edwards manages to get on high and hearth off punches â and seemingly an elbow â slicing open Muhammad badly!! However itâs too late, certainly!

And thereâs the ultimate horn. Belal Muhammad shall be your new UFC welterweight champion.

UFC 304 LIVE: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

06:00 , Alex Pattle

Spherical 4

Into the championship rounds. A vital one right here. Muhammad presses ahead, and Edwards appears to be like to fend him off with a grazing head kick.

Now the pair commerce punches at shut vary. Muhammad is having extra success on this realm than most followers and pundits anticipated.

And thereâs the inevitable takedown try from Muhammad. Heâs acquired one hook in, as Edwards kneels by the cage wall.

Punches and elbows from Muhammad, who’s now engaged on a rear bare choke. Thereâs one other âRockyâ chant, however the champion canât get out.

Finally the pair roll throughout the canvas, although, and Edwards finally ends up on high and in Muhammadâs guard.

UFC 304 LIVE: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

05:54 , Alex Pattle

Spherical three

Thereâs a real risk that Muhammad is 2 rounds up already, with Edwards needing the ultimate three â or a end â to retain his title…

Muhammad repeats his technique, backing up Edwards and dumping him to the mat, however the champion exhibits his ring craft to face once more and reverse the place â and take Muhammadâs again!

Heâs acquired his hooks in, seated in opposition to the cage, and the group roars in help… Edwards is engaged on a rear bare choke…

Muhammad is preventing Edwardsâs palms. Edwards briefly has his arm throughout Muhammadâs chin, however not underneath the neck. Edwards will get nearer to the choke, however once more he canât end it.

Now Edwards drills punches into the physique of Muhammad, now the pinnacle. One minute left on this spherical.

The buzzer sounds. Edwards is 2-1 down, as Indy Sport sees it.

Muhammad dumps Edwards to the mat (REUTERS)

Edwards lands a tough physique kick on Muhammad (REUTERS)

UFC 304 LIVE: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

05:48 , Alex Pattle

Spherical two

Muhammad backs up Edwards to the fence and peppers him with photographs. His jab is touchdown. Now Muhammad goes for one more double-leg takedown, to the sound of boos…

He completes it after some respectable defence by Edwards, who shortly stands in opposition to the fence â with Muhammad on his again.

Now Muhammad slams down Edwards once more and throws just a few hammer fists. The challenger is engaged on a rear bare choke, whereas Edwards stands once more.

Edwards canât get out, although. Muhammad is simply carrying down on him. Boos within the Co-op Reside…

However Edwards lastly stands and reverses the place once more. He must again away… or does he?!

He journeys Muhammad as a substitute and briefly has the again! Muhammad twists in the direction of the champion, however Edwards is in management now.

A very good finish to a foul spherical for the champion.

UFC 304 LIVE: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

05:41 , Alex Pattle

Spherical one

Muhammad shortly backs Edwards as much as the fence and secures a takedown. Edwards is making an attempt to maintain a good physique lock and never supply areas between joints for Muhammad to take advantage of.

And now Edwards stands! Good work. He additionally reverses the place in opposition to the fence, holding Muhammad there and touchdown knees to the physique.

Former womenâs champion Julianna Pena, a teammate of Muhammad, is shouting recommendation from the group. âHeadshot, lifeless,â chants the group, referencing Edwardsâs post-fight speech when he received the title in 2022 with a knockout of Kamaru Usman.

Edwards and Muhammad transfer into house, the place Edwards lands a few straights from his southpaw stance. One other knee to the physique now. Muhammad switches stances.

âRockyâ is the mantra this time. Onerous physique kick from Edwards â the sound on that, wow… Good jab by Muhammad. Cross by Edwards.

Uppercut to the physique by Muhammad. And one upstairs! He digs to the physique once more, then dumps Edwards to the mat.

A tough spherical to attain. Muhammad with these two takedowns and a few management time, however Edwards with the higher work on the ft.

UFC 304 LIVE: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

05:36 , Alex Pattle

Muhammad, representing the US and Palestine, is out first. Now Edwards joins him within the ring.

Bruce Buffer has the introductions… The primary occasion is seconds away…

Spherical one is right here!

UFC 304 LIVE: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

05:23 , Alex Pattle

Most important-event time! In one other rematch â this one three years within the making â Leon Edwards defends the welterweight title in opposition to Belal Muhammad.

Of their first struggle, Edwards â Jamaican-born and representing Birmingham â by accident landed an eye fixed poke, inflicting a No Contest.

Can he proper that flawed and report a 3rd profitable title defence on the bounce right here?

Letâs discover out…

Leon Edwards (left) earlier than his title defence in opposition to Belal Muhammad (Zuffa LLC through Getty Photographs)

UFC 304 LIVE: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

05:14 , Alex Pattle

Spherical one

Nervy contained in the Co-op Reside. Each males stand orthodox. Weâre already previous the 15 seconds that the primary struggle lasted.

Aspinall closes vary and eats a straight shot on the way in which to getting a physique lock. He briefly holds Blaydes in opposition to the fence.

They then transfer into house, and Blaydes lands one other straight shot, earlier than Aspinall tags him onerous with a one-two and drops the American!!

Aspinall chases Blaydes to the mat, flattening him out and pouring on punches as Blaydes lies facedown…

Blaydes isnât defending… and itâs waved off! Aspinall is STILL the interim champion!

Tom Aspinall def. Curtis Blaydes through first-round knockout (punches, 1:00)

Tom Aspinall (left) drops Curtis Blaydes earlier than sealing the knockout (REUTERS)

Tom Aspinall celebrates together with his coach and father Andy (REUTERS)

UFC 304 LIVE: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

05:06 , Alex Pattle

Blaydes, 33, is out first, adopted by Aspinall, 31, because the Manchester crowd sings alongside to âSupersonicâ by Oasis, which morphs (poorly) into Curtis Mayfieldâs âTransfer On Upâ â Aspinallâs regular walkout monitor.

UFC 304 LIVE: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

05:01 , Alex Pattle

Time for the co-main occasion…

Two years after struggling an damage simply 15 seconds right into a struggle with Curtis Blaydes, Wiganâs Tom Aspinall faces the American once more.

And this time, Aspinall enters as interim heavyweight champion, placing his title on the road for the primary time…

Tom Aspinall (left) will defend the interim heavyweight title in opposition to Curtis Blaydes (Zuffa LLC through Getty Photographs)

UFC 304 LIVE: Paddy Pimblett vs Bobby King Inexperienced

04:46 , Alex Pattle

Spherical one

Inexperienced walks ahead early. Each lightweights stand orthodox, now Inexperienced goes southpaw and again.

Stiff jab by Pimblett. Facet kick to the physique by Inexperienced. Onerous low kick by Pimblett. Inexperienced is speaking to the Liverpudlian.

Low kick by Inexperienced, now an indirect kick and one other aspect kick to the physique. Onerous low kick by Pimblett, and Inexperienced shoots for a takedown! Stunning…

Pimblett defends with a guillotine, and because the alternate continues, who shifts to a triangle… Inexperienced is nearly hanging on…

However Pimblett extends the arm, and Inexperienced passes out!

Paddy Pimblett def. Bobby King Inexperienced through first-round submission (triangle choke, 3:23)

UFC 304 LIVE: Paddy Pimblett vs Bobby King Inexperienced

04:41 , Alex Pattle

An ideal video package deal simply aired within the Co-op Reside. Now right here comes Pimblett…

A very good response for him, although not touching the heights of the London card in March 2022 â and even July of that yr â it should be stated.

Nonetheless, this feels huge. Right here we go…

UFC 304 LIVE: Paddy Pimblett vs Bobby King Inexperienced

04:28 , Alex Pattle

Subsequent up, Liverpudlian light-weight Paddy âThe Baddyâ Pimblett faces Bobby King Inexperienced.

That is the hardest take a look at but for the controversial Pimblett, however he ought to have the group behind him right here.

Paddy Pimblett (proper) dealing with off with Bobby King Inexperienced (Zuffa LLC through Getty Photographs)

UFC 304 LIVE: Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues

04:21 , Alex Pattle

Spherical three

The sound of a few of these strikes… Rodrigues is getting the higher of the exchanges, and now he lifts and dumps Duncan.

Credit score to Duncan, heâs shortly again on his ft, however just for a short time.

Now Rodriguesâs face is roofed in blood, however I feel itâs Duncanâs…

The Brazilian will management the Briton till the ultimate buzzer.

Gregory Rodrigues def. Christian Leroy Duncan through unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 304 LIVE: Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues

04:15 , Alex Pattle

Spherical two

Entrance kick to the physique by Duncan. Rodrigues comes again with an overhand proper, then a one-two. Now he burrows a proper uppercut into the mid-section of Duncan.

Duncan tries a spinning again elbow however will get tagged by a proper hand. Now Rodrigues tries to pull down the Briton in opposition to the cage, however Duncan defends effectively.

A messy alternate follows, earlier than Rodrigues takes down Duncan â whose head is smeared with blood, seemingly from a goose egg on his brow.

UFC 304 LIVE: Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues

04:09 , Alex Pattle

The primary card continues with middleweight motion, as Englandâs Christian Leroy Duncan faces Gregory Rodrigues of Brazil.

Spherical one

Onerous jab by Duncan directly. Highly effective left hook by Rodrigues, because the Briton retreats alongside the fence. Now Rodrigues catches Duncan on the top of a cross.

Now Rodrigues finishes a single-leg takedown and strikes into half-guard. The Brazilian will get off just a few elbows, however heâs struggling to advance the place. That stated, heâs nonetheless in full management of the spherical.

Duncan is ready to scramble, however Rodrigues is containing him effectively.

UFC 304 LIVE: Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze

03:51 , Alex Pattle

Spherical three

Allen would possibly effectively want a end. He continues to stress Chikadze however with out touchdown a lot of observe.

Now a harsh left hook to the physique, although, and a lancing jab. Onerous left hook upstairs! Chikadzeâs blood has unfold from his nostril to his mouth and cheeks.

Allen with a jab and an uppercut as Chikadze throws a physique kick. Allen lands a physique kick of his personal.

A âGigaâ chant begins, however itâs drowned out by boos. Good leaping knee by Allen.

He certainly took spherical three, however did he snatch both of the primary two rounds?

Arnold Allen def. through Giga Chikadze through unanimous resolution (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Barely stunning, as this author sees it!

Arnold Allen (left) an motion in opposition to Giga Chikadze (REUTERS)

UFC 304 LIVE: Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze

03:44 , Alex Pattle

Spherical two

Allen is urgent ahead. He eats a pair of stern jabs then wings a hook to the physique.

Allenâs nostril may be very crimson. A frenzied alternate performs out after a spell by which Chikadze is the extra correct striker.

Now Chikadzeâs nostril appears to be like considerably bloody. Grazing one-two by Allen. He drops to a knee, however it appears to be like like a visit slightly than a flash knockdown.

The group retains singing Arnold Allenâs title to the sound of the Max Verstappen track.

UFC 304 LIVE: Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze

03:38 , Alex Pattle

The primary card begins with a featherweight bout between Ipswichâs Arnold Allen and Georgiaâs Giga Chikadze.

Spherical one

Allen blocks an early excessive kick. And one other. He stands southpaw, whereas Chikadze is orthodox. Allen blocks ANOTHER head kick then lands a physique kick after catching Chikadzeâs leg.

Extra kicks from Chikadze, who’s focusing on the physique of Allen now. The Georgian misses with a spinning again kick upstairs.

Each males partially land with left hooks. Good jab by Chikadze now as he strikes backwards.

Wow! Allen is dropped to a knee simply earlier than the buzzer, however he bounces again up and lands a entrance kick to the face!

UFC 304 LIVE: Nathaniel Wooden vs Daniel Pineda

03:07 , Alex Pattle

Spherical three

A health care provider is checking Pinedaâs proper eye, however the American is deemed okay to proceed. He appeals to the group, who present some like to the vacationer.

Pineda shoots for a takedown from far, and Wooden defends with a guillotine earlier than shifting into aspect management after a scramble.

He stands and lets Pineda up. Entrance kick to the physique by Wooden, earlier than one other scramble ensues. The pair are seated, with Wooden on Pinedaâs again. And from there, Pineda lands a nasty again elbow!

He turns and finally ends up on high, the place he tries a straight armbar, however to no avail. Now he goes for a guillotine. Wooden is probably going two rounds up however is shedding this body.

Some respectable elbows from Pineda, as Wooden tries to take care of half-guard and restrict the Americanâs choices.

The ultimate buzzer sounds.

Nathaniel Wooden def. Daniel Pineda through unanimous resolution (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

UFC 304 LIVE: Nathaniel Wooden vs Daniel Pineda

03:01 , Alex Pattle

Spherical two

The featherweights commerce low kicks, earlier than Wooden lights up Pineda with a four-punch mixture!

Pineda is pawing at his proper eye, which is swelling shortly. Once more, itâs spectacular that heâs nonetheless on this struggle. He even lands a few grazing overhand rights now.

Pineda complains of a low blow, and the motion is paused for now. Replays counsel the kick by Wooden was not low…

Again underneath means. Onerous low kick by Pineda, then a tougher one by Wooden which has Pineda stumbling! And one other, identical impact!

Now the American suffers a flash knockdown after a proper hand from Wooden! Pineda is again up, however heâs quickly put again down… He simply wonât go away, although!

UFC 304 LIVE: Nathaniel Wooden vs Daniel Pineda

02:44 , Alex Pattle

Onto the ultimate prelim bout of the night time: Londonâs Nathaniel Wooden takes on American Daniel Pineda at featherweight.

Spherical one

Wooden with a tough low kick early on, earlier than a grappling alternate ensues. Every man takes a flip to carry the opposite in opposition to the fence, earlier than Wooden circles away.

A proper overhand grazes Wooden. Oh! Talking of grazing, Wooden skims a cross off Pinedaâs head, and the American hits the canvas!

Wooden with follow-up photographs, however Pineda is ready to regain his senses and maintain Wooden in closed guard. Respectable elbow by Pineda from the underside, and one other.

Nice sweep by the American, too! A beautiful hip bump. Heâs engaged on a guillotine now, however Wooden defends effectively.

Itâs superb that Pineda survived that early scare.

UFC 304 LIVE: Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil

02:39 , Alex Pattle

Spherical three

McCann presses ahead however walks onto a jab. Each girls land now. McCann forces Brasil to the cage and lands a entrance kick to the physique.

Brasil misses with a spinning again elbow and will get taken down, Chael Sonnen vs Anderson Silva model, however she scrambles effectively to land on high! She quickly takes the again, too.

Brasil flattens out McCann and works on an arm-triangle choke, however McCann defends effectively. Nonetheless, Brasil is in management.

The Brazilian stands and lets McCann again to her ft, then lands a tough knee! However McCann comes again with a one-two!

The group is so invested now! McCann nearly lands a spinning again elbow â which sheâs scored KOs with earlier than… however Brasil stays calm, and he or she lands an exquisite double-leg takedown.

Brasil has McCannâs again and is sort of sat in opposition to the cage wall. McCann rallies properly and goes for a rear bare choke, which has the group hoping, however the submission isnât there.

To the scorecards we go.

Bruna Brasil def. Molly McCann through unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bruna Brasil (left) outpointed Molly McCann (REUTERS)

UFC 304 LIVE: Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil

02:27 , Alex Pattle

Spherical one

A tricky first spherical for Liverpoolâs Molly McCann. She walks onto a variety of counter photographs, together with two physique kicks that almost fold her.

To her credit score, she fights on and will get the higher of a protracted grappling alternate. The group loves that.

However itâs Brasil who ends the spherical on high.

Spherical two

McCann closes vary and holds Brasil in opposition to the fence, however the Brazilianâs defence is holding up for now…

However thereâs the takedown eventually! A lot of cheers in Manchester as âMeatball Mollyâ dumps Brasil to the canvas. She quickly backs off and permits Brasil to face, thoughts.

Thereâs a chant in help of McCann, who’s now compelled to defend in opposition to the fence. She reverses the place, however Brasil lands a takedown.

The pair stand, and Brasil scores a knockdown within the remaining seconds of the spherical!

UFC 304 LIVE: Caolan Loughran vs Jake Hadley

02:10 , Alex Pattle

Spherical three

Good counter cross from Hadley. Loughran targets the physique once more. Sharp jab by Hadley. Loughran throws a knee up the center. Hadley together with his personal physique photographs.

Loughran dives for one more double-leg, however to no avail. Weâll go to the scorecards…

Jake Hadley def. Caolan Loughran through unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 304 LIVE: Caolan Loughran vs Jake Hadley

02:04 , Alex Pattle

Spherical two

Loughran shoots for a single-leg then switches to a double, as Hadley defends with a guillotine. However Loughran slips his head out, earlier than the bantamweights transfer into house.

Loughran with a few respectable proper palms. And once more. Heâs discovering his vary whereas backing up Hadley.

However Hadley fires again, and Loughranâs left eye is beginning to swell. The Irishman then lands a clear low blow, and weâll have a quick pause within the motion.

Again underneath means, and Loughran lands just a few uppercuts to the physique earlier than taking pictures for a double-leg in opposition to the fence.

He then switches to a single whereas making an attempt to raise and dump Hadley, who retains stability very effectively. Nice defence from the Englishman.

However Loughran ends the spherical on high.

UFC 304 LIVE: Caolan Loughran vs Jake Hadley

01:56 , Alex Pattle

Subsequent, itâs bantamweight motion between Irelandâs Caolan Loughran and Englandâs Jake Hadley.

Hadley, stepping in on brief discover however shifting up a division, missed weight by one pound. Because of this, he was fined 20 per cent of his purse.

Spherical one

Hadley stands southpaw. Loughran is orthodox. Hadley kicks low. Clear cross by the Englishman now.

That left hand is working properly for Hadley up to now. Heâs kicking low continuously, too. Hadley blocks a physique kick. Loughran is urgent ahead however not throwing a lot âÂ and when he’s throwing, heâs not likely touchdown.

One other southpaw cross is on track for Hadley. Physique kick by Loughran lands. Hadley with a straight to the physique. A cross connects for Loughran.

UFC 304 LIVE: Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape

01:39 , Alex Pattle

Spherical three

A health care provider checks Kapeâs toe, and the flyweight is deemed okay to proceed.

We could possibly be one spherical apiece heading into the ultimate body. A slapping question-mark kick lands for Mokaev! Kape backs up the 23-year-old and lands just a few punches off either side.

Mokaev catches Kape on the top of a change excessive kick. Kape continues to use stress, although.

Mokaev lands a takedown, and Kape tries to defend with a guillotine… however Mokaev finally slips his head free. A lot of elbows from Kape from beneath the Briton, who’s in Kapeâs open guard.

They scramble and stand, and Mokaev factors to the centre of the canvas, as if to say: âLetâs commerce.â That doesn’t occur. Mokaev with a takedown within the remaining seconds, as boos ring out.

Kape and Mokaev truly embrace, remarkably!

Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape through unanimous resolution (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Mokaev stays unbeaten! Heâs in tears. Kape appears devastated.

Muhammad Mokaev (high) floor out a win over Manel Kape (Getty Photographs)

UFC 304 LIVE: Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape

01:32 , Alex Pattle

Spherical two

Each males stand southpaw for some time. Theyâre switching forwards and backwards continuously. Not a lot motion up to now on this spherical.

Kape bends all the way down to seize his toe, heâs visibly pointing it upwards to keep away from placing weight on it… Heâs injured it by some means. Mokaev goes after him because the Angolan reaches down for the toe.

Quickly thereafter, the Briton secures a takedown, however heâs warned for grabbing Kapeâs shorts. A quick pause right here because the referee speaks to Mokaev. That is an odd struggle…

Again underneath means, and Mokaev shoots for a single-leg takedown from means out. No pleasure.

Neither fighter is touchdown a lot of significance.

UFC 304 LIVE: Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape

01:25 , Alex Pattle

Spherical one

The group is already loud for this one, singing âOleâ because the struggle begins.

Mokaev runs proper at Kape, swings and misses. Now the Briton kicks low and nearly lands. Entrance kick to the physique connects. Now Kape presses ahead, however neither man is throwing. The group will get a bit stressed.

Mokaev hammers a low kick then switches stances. Heâs standing southpaw, now again to orthodox. Kape with a counter hook that has Mokaev stumbling considerably.

A lot of feints from each males over a protracted stretch, and extra boos. Itâs outstanding that the one time theyâre presupposed to struggle, theyâre barely preventing!

Now a spinning again kick from Mokaev, however it doesnât land clear. Kape with just a few clear lands late within the spherical, and Mokaev dives at his legs! No takedown, although.

UFC 304 LIVE: Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape

01:17 , Alex Pattle

The common prelims start with a flyweight grudge match between Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape!

Russian-born Mokaev, who represents the UK, is seeking to e book a title struggle with a win right here, however the identical applies to Angolaâs Kape.

The pair nearly got here to blows at yesterdayâs weigh-in, and so they reportedly nearly clashed on the fighter resort this week, too.

They usually need to be separated earlier than the struggle even begins! As Mokaev is circling the cage, he and Kape nearly get into it! That is wild…

NOW the motion begins for actual…

UFC 304 LIVE: Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons

Sunday 28 July 2024 00:57 , Alex Pattle

Spherical three

Parsons tries a single-leg this time, however once more Elliott sprawls properly. The pair stand, and each males land straight photographs.

Elliott will get a physique lock and drives Parsons to the fence, the place the American throws hammer fists to the physique. The welterweights separate and transfer again to the centre of the ring.

Parsons with a left hand, then a takedown try, which he completes after some resistance from Elliott.

The Welshman is making an attempt to defend with an armbar, however Parsons slips free. He lands an uppercut on Elliott as they stand in opposition to the fence âÂ and itâs there that the struggle will finish.

Oban Elliott def. Preston Parsons through unanimous resolution (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 304 LIVE: Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons

Sunday 28 July 2024 00:51 , Alex Pattle

Spherical two

Extra grappling in opposition to the fence, and Parsons lands an elbow at shut vary, earlier than Elliott returns the favour.

Elliott goes southpaw and lands a cross, then a snabbing jab after returning to an orthodox stance. Good counter hook by Elliott now.

Parsons shoots for a double-leg takedown, however Elliott sprawls very well! He then takes the again, and Parsons stands in opposition to the fence.

Parsons will get free, and the welterweights transfer again into the open. Elliott slips a punch and will get a takedown, which the group enjoys! He works on taking the again once more, as âOle!â chants ring across the Co-op Reside.

A scramble ensues, and Elliott ends the spherical holding Parsons in opposition to the fence.

UFC 304 LIVE: Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons

Sunday 28 July 2024 00:45 , Alex Pattle

Subsequent up, itâs a welterweight bout between Walesâs Oban Elliott and American Preston Parsons.

Spherical one

Each males stand orthodox. Elliott with a spinning again kick early, however he misses the goal. A grappling alternate ensues, as Elliott holds Parsons in opposition to the fence, earlier than the pair commerce positions forwards and backwards â and once more.

The welterweights transfer into house, the place Elliott lands a aspect kick. Now Parsons misses with a spinning again kick.

Elliott journeys whereas stepping backwards however stays on his ft, and Parsons appears to be like to capitalise with a standing guillotine. However the Welshman pops his head out.

Good counter cross by Elliott as Parsons kicks low. Parsons with a cross to the physique.

UFC 304 LIVE: Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio

Sunday 28 July 2024 00:27 , Alex Pattle

Spherical three

Prachnio with a quick begin to this spherical, chasing Bukauskas and seemingly buzzing the British-Lithuanian!

However because the struggle hits the mat, Bukauskas takes again management. Heâs engaged on an arm-triangle choke. No luck up to now, however he lands just a few elbows earlier than re-attempting the choke â and this time he will get it!

A celebratory backflip, and Bukauskas nearly sticks the touchdown!

Modestas Bukauskas def. Marcin Prachnio through third-round submission (arm-triangle choke, 3:30)

UFC 304 LIVE: Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio

Sunday 28 July 2024 00:22 , Alex Pattle

Spherical two

Facet kick to the physique by Prachnio, then each males land punches upstairs in a frenzied forwards and backwards.

Prachnio throws himself off stability by overcommitting to an overhand, then heâs dropped by a well-timed proper hook! However he springs up and hurts Bukauskas with a head kick out of nowhere! This one may go both means at any second!

The tempo slows for now, because the light-heavyweights grapple in opposition to the fence. Bukauskas with a pleasant journey, and he tries to maneuver into mount, whereas Prachnio goals to retain half-guard.

Bukauskas tries an Americana, however heâs unable to wrench Prachnioâs arm. The Pole defends effectively then stands to finish the spherical.

UFC 304 LIVE: Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio

Sunday 28 July 2024 00:10 , Alex Pattle

Subsequent up, itâs light-heavyweight motion, as British-Lithuanian Modestas Bukauskas faces Polandâs Marcin Prachnio.

Spherical one

Bukauskas stands southpaw. He eats a few leg kicks from the orthodox Prachnio. Now Bukauskas switches stances forwards and backwards. He lands an enormous left cross from southpaw!

Prachnio connects with a proper hook in a scrappy alternate, however he nearly leans right into a excessive kick shortly thereafter. Prachnio wings an overhand left and nearly lands â that might have been a lot worse for Bukauskas.

Now Bukauskas backs up the Pole and lands a number of good punches â a few rights, a few lefts. A spinning again elbow seems to only miss the mark!

However Prachnio appears harm by a left hook, and heâs retreating as Bukauskas appears to be like to construct! The end wonât come right here, so Bukauskas eases off for now.

Prachnio comes ahead and lands a low kick, however he ends the spherical retreating after an uppercut from his opponent.

UFC 304 LIVE: Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie

Saturday 27 July 2024 23:45 , Alex Pattle

Now itâs England vs Eire, as Sam Patterson faces Kiefer Crosbie at welterweight. The pairâs face-off at yesterdayâs weigh-in acquired slightly feisty…

Spherical one

Numerous stress earlier than this one begins. Patterson hasnât taken his eyes off Crosbie since becoming a member of the Irishman within the cage.

Each males stand orthodox. Onerous low kick by Crosbie, who presses ahead early. A few misses by Crosbie, and Patterson fires off a one-two. Entrance kick to the physique by Patterson now.

Each males land jabs, and Crosbie provides a large left hook. Thereâs a quick pause within the motion after an obvious low blow by Crosbie. When the motion resumes, the welterweights commerce palms in a frenzied alternate!

They grapple and transfer to the fence, the place Patterson will get a takedown. He flattens out Crosbie and will get to work on an arm-triangle choke… He adjusts a few instances…

And he will get the faucet! Itâs throughout in spherical one!

Sam Patterson def. Kiefer Crosbie through first-round submission (arm-triangle choke) 2:50

UFC 304 LIVE: Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski

Saturday 27 July 2024 23:28 , Alex Pattle

Subsequent up, Tom Aspinallâs teammate Mick Parkin faces Polandâs Lukasz Brzeski at heavyweight.

Spherical one

Physique kick by Brzeski early on. Parkin checks a leg kick. Respectable verify left hook by the Briton now. Brzeski lands his personal left hook.

Each males are buying and selling clear photographs within the pocket! Parkin with counter proper hook now. Parkin leans again and appears for the left hook, and nearly lands it. An honest one-two by him now.

Parkin blocks a head kick. however Brzeskiâs follow-up jab is on level. Each males land in a messy alternate.

OH! Parkin hurts Brzeski with a proper hook, then pours on a mix of hooks and uppercuts, and Brzeski goes down in opposition to the fence! A pair extra photographs, and itâs throughout!

The Manchester crowd loves that!

Mick Parkin def. Lukasz Brzeski through first-round KO (punches, 3:23)

UFC 304 LIVE: Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean

Saturday 27 July 2024 23:23 , Alex Pattle

Spherical three

Good cross from Bannon. Ardelean simply blocks a head kick, however then eats one other cross. She comes again with a jab. Facet kick to the physique by Bannon. One other cross by Ardelean.

Now Bannon with a agency cross, and one other! She lands the aspect kick to the physique once more. And once more. Ardelean is touchdown the tougher strikes, however Bannon is managing some encouraging blitzes.

Thereâs a quick pause within the motion, as some tape has come free on Ardeleanâs glove. Again underneath means, 45 seconds left.

Bannon has the group behind her as she appears to be like to complete robust, touchdown with larger quantity than Ardelean.

Weâll go to the scorecards, the place Ardelean may need taken the primary two rounds â although the primary was shut; Bannon positively earned the third.

Shauna Bannon def. Alice Ardelean through break up resolution 28-29, 29-28, 30-27.

The third card is just too large for Bannon, however she wonât care!

UFC 304 LIVE: Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean

Saturday 27 July 2024 23:16 , Alex Pattle

Spherical two

One other stiff jab by Ardelean to start out the spherical. Now a low kick. A couple of scrappy exchanges comply with, with each girls throwing concurrently as they shut vary. Bannon switches to southpaw and again.

Bannon appears to be like for a visit, however Ardelean makes use of a whizzer to negate the underhook. The Romanian then will get a physique lock and forces Bannon to the cage â as she did in spherical one.

Bannon with an honest knee, however she must get again into house. Sheâs unable to, and Ardelean secures one other takedown.

Respectable strikes from Ardelean whereas she holds Bannon in a headlock. Bannon is ready to stand simply in time for the buzzer.

UFC 304 LIVE: Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean

Saturday 27 July 2024 23:02 , Alex Pattle

Proper then, UFC 304 is underneath means! We begin with a womenâs strawweight struggle, between Irelandâs Shauna Bannon and Romaniaâs Alice Ardelean.

Spherical one

Onerous exterior low kick from Ardelean early on. Facet kick to the physique by Bannon, who then kicks excessive. She simply misses with a one-two. Each girls then land punches in shut.

Onerous jab by Ardelean. Sturdy inside low kick by Bannon. The Irishwoman is already sporting blood round her nostril. She eats one other jab. Sheâs making an attempt the excessive kick intermittently. A cross tags her proper on the nostril now.

Right into a grappling alternate as Ardelean will get a physique lock and drives the Irishwoman to the fence, earlier than dragging her to the mat. Bannon tries a triangle however to no avail.

Now she makes an attempt an armbar. No luck there both, and Ardelean leads to Bannonâs closed guard. One other unsuccessful armbar effort by Bannon earlier than the buzzer.

UFC 304 LIVE: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad open up on elevator confrontation

Saturday 27 July 2024 22:30 , Alex Pattle

On Wednesday, Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad opened up on their confrontation in an elevator this week.

That very same day, the UFC posted the newest episode of its regular pre-fight docu-series, Embedded, on YouTube. The episode ended with Edwards coming into an elevator and fascinating in a tense staredown together with his Palestinian-American opponent.

âKeep in mind The Title!â Edwards stated, referencing Muhammadâs nickname. âCome on, boys. Slide in, boys,â he added, seemingly chatting with members of his personal crew.

Hereâs what occurred subsequent, and what every fighter needed to say about it:

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad open up on elevator confrontation earlier than UFC 304

UFC 304 LIVE: Aspinall and Edwards goal to proper the strangest of wrongs â preview

Saturday 27 July 2024 21:50 , Alex Pattle

For Tom Aspinall, it was within the knee: the sharp, sudden cruelty of ligaments tearing. For Leon Edwards, it was underneath the eyelid â however not his personal: as a substitute it was underneath Belal Muhammadâs, as Edwardsâs outstretched finger snuck between the banks of flesh and jabbed on the eyeball.

For Aspinall, it meant a TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes in London. It was an damage that took simply 15 seconds to maintain, however which might maintain him out of the cage for a yr. A complete completely different kind of caged for the Wigan heavyweight. For Edwards, it meant a No Contest in opposition to Muhammad. It was an indiscretion that might value the Jamaican-born Birmingham fighter a win, and a shot on the welterweight title. Like Aspinall, it could additionally value him the very best a part of a yr of his profession.

UFC 304 preview:

Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall goal to proper the strangest of wrongs at UFC 304

UFC 304 LIVE: Struggle card in full, that includes Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

Saturday 27 July 2024 21:30 , Alex Pattle

Most important card

Leon Edwards (C) vs Belal Muhammad 2 (welterweight title)

Tom Aspinall (C) vs Curtis Blaydes 2 (interim heavyweight title)

Bobby King Inexperienced vs Paddy Pimblett (light-weight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Prelims

Nathaniel Wooden vs Daniel Pineda (featherweight)

Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil (womenâs strawweight)

Caolan Loughran vs Jake Hadley (bantamweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Early prelims

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)

Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean (womenâs strawweight)

UFC 304 card: Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall defend titles tonight

UFC 304 LIVE: The right way to watch fights tonight

Saturday 27 July 2024 21:10 , Alex Pattle

The cardboard will air reside on TNT Sports activities within the UK, with the broadcasterâs app and web site additionally streaming the fights. Discovery+ can even air the motion within the UK. Within the US, ESPN+ will stream the occasion reside on pay-per-view, as will the UFCâs Struggle Cross.

If youâre travelling overseas and wish to watch the occasion, you would possibly want a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is right here to assist and contains offers on VPNs available in the market. Viewers utilizing a VPN have to guarantee that they adjust to any native laws the place they’re and likewise with the phrases of their service supplier.

We could earn fee from a number of the hyperlinks on this article, however we by no means permit this to affect our content material. This income helps to fund journalism throughout The Unbiased.

The right way to watch UFC 304 on-line and on TV tonight

UFC 304 LIVE

Saturday 27 July 2024 20:30 , Alex Pattle

UFC 304 will happen in Manchester tonight, as British champions Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall defend their titles in intriguing rematches.

In the primary occasion, welterweight king Edwards defends his belt in opposition to Belal Muhammad, three years after preventing the Palestinian-American to a No Contest. Of their first assembly, Edwards by accident landed an eye fixed poke, main the bout to be halted.

Edwards â Jamaican-born and representing Birmingham â regained momentum and received the 170lb title with a shocking knockout of Kamaru Usman in 2022, earlier than retaining the gold in opposition to Usman and Colby Covington final yr. The 32-year-old is unbeaten in 13 fights throughout 9 years.

In tonightâs co-main occasion, Aspinall places the interim heavyweight title on the road in opposition to Curtis Blaydes, two years after struggling a knee damage in opposition to the American â simply 15 seconds into that conflict in London. Wiganâs Aspinall, 31, has in any other case been excellent within the UFC and claimed the interim strap with a knockout of Sergei Pavlovich in November.

Sometimes an interim champion would problem the common title holder subsequent, however Jon Jones is injured and the UFC is refusing to strip him of his belt â as a substitute insisting that âBonesâ will defend his title in opposition to Stipe Miocic subsequent, as was deliberate final yr.

Elsewhere at UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Muhammad Mokaev and Arnold Allen are among the many many British names in motion.