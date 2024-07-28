UFC 304: Belal Muhammad knocks off Leon Edwards for welterweight title, Tom Aspinall grabs quick KO win over Curtis Blaydes

Belal Muhammad is the brand new welterweight champion after his large win over Leon Edwards on Sunday. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC through Getty Pictures)

Belal Muhammad lastly bought his win over Leon Edwards, and he did so on Edwards’ house turf.

Muhammad shocked Edwards with an enormous unanimous determination win in the principle occasion at UFC 304 early on Sunday morning. Muhammad largely shut down Edwards all through all the combat in a gradual bout that left loads of followers in Co-Op Dwell in Manchester, England, strolling out of the sector early very upset. Muhammad landed practically 100 extra whole strikes than Edwards did and he survived a late flurry to seize the welterweight belt.

Muhammad did not waste any time in his problem. He took Edwards down a number of instances within the first spherical and clearly took the early benefit of their bout. Muhammad took him down once more nearly instantly within the second spherical, too, after which bought him once more with a large drop to Edwards’ head.

Edwards had his flashes all through the night time, together with with a fast takedown on the finish of the second spherical in what was his first true flash of something up till that time. He landed a number of large blows to Muhammad’s head within the ultimate 30 seconds of the fifth spherical, too, which despatched blood pouring out of Muhammad’s face and onto the mat.

That, nevertheless, got here too late. Muhammad held on in the long run and grabbed the unanimous determination win to steal the welterweight title away from Edwards.

Muhammad now holds a 24-3 file after the win on Sunday. He is received 10 straight relationship again to 2019, too, with the no-contest end with Edwards in the midst of that stretch. Edwards dropped to 22-4 with the loss, which was his first since Kamaru Usman bought him in 2015. Edwards entered the night time coming off a unanimous determination win over Colby Covington in December.

Tom Aspinall got here out sizzling within the co-main occasion and efficiently defended his interim heavyweight championship belt with a large first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall simply barely missed a right-handed head shot after drilling Blaydes along with his left, which despatched Blaydes stumbling again to the mat. Aspinall then pounced and delivered a fury of head pictures, which had the official calling the combat only one minute in.

The win avenged Aspinall’s loss to Blaydes from the final time they squared off in 2022. Blaydes beat Aspinall in that bout, although Aspinall went down with a leg damage simply 15 seconds into that combat. Aspinall now holds a 15-3 file. He is received three straight since his loss to Blaydes, and he entered the night time contemporary off a first-round win over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 final fall. Blaydes dropped to 18-5 in his profession, and he is now misplaced two of his final three fights.

RESULT: Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards by determination (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

49-46 Muhammad. We must always have a brand new champion, people. #UFC304 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 28, 2024

Battle ends and we will the scorecards Belal is leaking, however heads to his nook along with his arms raised

Wow Edwards simply busted open Muhammad’s face with an elbow

Edwards reverses with 40 seconds left!

To not jinx him or something however are you able to think about how mad it’s going to make (some) MMA followers to listen to “and new” earlier than Belal’s identify right here in a few minute? — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 28, 2024

Would possibly set a file for many quantity of individuals leaving a constructing after the following 4 minutes — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) July 28, 2024

Followers have seen sufficient (additionally, it is 6 a.m. in Manchester)

Spherical 5 has been Edward’s Cinderella man spherical up to now. However actually I really feel his reign has been largely uncontested. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 28, 2024

Belal takes Edwards’ again with over 3 minutes left within the combat

Edwards’ nook tells him he wants a end within the fifth spherical Leon’s coach making an attempt for one more of these ultimate spherical hype up speeches. I imply, it labored final time… — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 28, 2024

Edwards reverses place within the ultimate 30 seconds The combat is heading to the fifth spherical and it is probably Edwards wants a end to retain his title after Belal received the 4th spherical.

Muhammad has taken the champ down for an eighth time And now it is time for Muhammad to search for a submission from the again. 90 seconds left within the spherical

Did Belal Muhammad discover ways to jab up a southpaw? Nice recreation planning #UFC304 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) July 28, 2024

Belal touchdown some combos now within the fourth



Hell of a bounce-back spherical for Edwards. He gave Muhammad a dose of his personal drugs and saved him on the canvas for practically all the third spherical. 29-28 Muhammad. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 28, 2024

Edwards takes Spherical 3 The champion’s physique lock received him the spherical and killed any of Muhammad’s momentum, however the challenger remains to be up two rounds to 1.

