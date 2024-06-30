UFC 303 takeaways -- No theatrics needed, Alex Pereira is MMA's biggest star

A 13-fight card at UFC 303 in Las Vegas was headlined by a dominant title struggle efficiency from Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Procházka. Within the co-main occasion, Dan Ige stepped in on quick discover, however Diego Lopes put the promotion on discover that he is prepared for the middle stage. However what have been the most important moments from Worldwide Struggle Week, and who have been the most important standouts on the cardboard? Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale and Jeff Wagenheim supply their closing ideas.

Wagenheim: It simply retains getting higher for Alex Pereira. Merely agreeing to this title struggle, taking it on simply two weeks’ discover and whereas he was in a foreign country and much away from his coaching fitness center, was legendary sufficient. However his efficiency on Saturday elevated the UFC mild heavyweight champion into the stratosphere.

Pereira’s head-kick knockout 13 seconds into Spherical 2 of the UFC 303 most important occasion, after dropping former champ Jiri Procházka with a left hook proper on the horn ending the opening spherical, left the gang at T-Cell Enviornment shocked and looking forward to extra from this electrifying powerhouse. Perhaps it’s going to be one other title protection at 205 kilos, or maybe he is prepared for a transfer as much as heavyweight.

In Pereira’s postfight interview contained in the cage, commentator Joe Rogan was already attempting to promote the heavyweight transfer, which may catapult “Poatan” towards an unprecedented achievement. In simply 9 journeys contained in the Octagon, he has already captured the championship at middleweight and light-weight heavyweight. Nobody has ever gained UFC belts in three weight courses.

“I believe that is in my future,” mentioned Pereira, who was a two-division kickboxing world champ in one other sporting life. “I mentioned that final time I used to be right here. … There did not appear to be a lot curiosity within the group. … I believe the followers have a variety of say on this — no matter they need. Ultimately, these are the folks paying for this. If that is what they need, it’ll be inevitable.”

On the one hand, the UFC’s heavyweight division would not want so as to add to the present gridlock between champion Jon Jones, interim champion Tom Aspinall and ex-champion Stipe Miocic. And the 205-pound division may nonetheless use Pereira’s star energy, which was shining brightly earlier than this evening however now could be dazzling.

However there isn’t any micromanaging a phenomenon like Pereira. When you’re the UFC, you discover him essentially the most intriguing alternatives on the market and let him obtain extra of what, just some quick years in the past, nobody noticed coming.

This isn’t the second coming of Conor McGregor, whom Pereira changed on Saturday. The Irishman is the most important star the game has ever seen, however his impression was constructed far past the cage and, lately, is almost all about melodrama. Pereira, in contrast, is all fighter. His mic time is simple and spoken by way of an interpreter. What makes him a star like nobody else within the UFC is all about what occurs as soon as he steps into the cage. It begins together with his chillingly stoic stare throughout introductions and ends with a chillingly scary knockout. Followers will fortunately eat up extra of that relatively than drained theatrics.

Lopes and Ige earn star remedy after UFC 303

Hale: Sure, Diego Lopes picked up the victory and prolonged his profitable streak to 4 in a row with a unanimous resolution win over Dan Ige. Nevertheless, the actual story is simply how this struggle ended up taking place and the way Lopes and Ige delivered regardless of having no thought they’d be combating each other till about 4 hours earlier than it occurred.

Let’s begin with Ige.

On Saturday morning, he was going to the fights as a fan. By Saturday evening, he was within the co-main occasion and had a robust closing spherical as he sought to tug off what would have been a outstanding upset in a struggle he had no enterprise being in.

As for Lopes, he may have pulled out of this struggle at any time. He may have shot down the burden restrict for his struggle with Brian Ortega being bumped as much as 155 kilos on Friday morning. When Ortega fell sick and needed to pull out, Lopes did not should danger dealing with one other opponent, particularly one as powerful as Ige, at a catchweight of 165 kilos. However he did it.

Profitable and shedding do not essentially matter as a lot as the heart it took for each fighters to maintain this co-main occasion collectively and ship an thrilling struggle for the followers.

Ige has now etched his title within the historical past books and established a legacy that might be remembered. No matter he needs subsequent, give it to him — as long as it would not intrude with Lopes’ plans.

As for Lopes, his arrow was already pointing on the ceiling. If he needs to struggle at UFC Noche at The Sphere, do it. If he needs a struggle with somebody similar to Alexander Volkanovski — whom he known as out afterward — give it to him. If Volkanovski is down.

Stars have been born on this evening, whatever the victor. Stars generally obtain favorable remedy due to their standing, and Lopes and Ige ought to really feel inclined to name in a favor or two going ahead.

Second of fact coming for Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry continues to stand up the welterweight ranks as he earned one other spectacular win at UFC 303. Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Okamoto: The UFC has orchestrated Ian Machado Garry’s profession superbly. Really. And Machado Garry has repaid the UFC by evolving and turning himself into a correct welterweight contender. He has taken appropriately timed steps up in competitors, and it hasn’t all the time seemed like a stroll within the park, however that is likely to be a very good factor. An in depth break up resolution win in opposition to Geoff Neal in February and one other shut one on Saturday in opposition to Michael Web page — these experiences are beneficial to his general arc, and he has maintained his excellent report even in these shut ones.

That mentioned, there isn’t any constructing now. Machado Garry has entered the echelon of the division the place it may be arduous to search out holes to use. Pretty much as good as it has been to see him come out of those difficult conditions on high, there’s additionally one thing to be mentioned about these difficult conditions themselves. Machado Garry has not all the time seemed supremely comfy in numerous aspects of those fights. He has overcome that with self-belief, wonderful decision-making and superb expertise, however once more, there will not be such clear paths to victory in opposition to future competitors.

By the way in which, his historical past of bouncing round gyms would not appear to be holding him again. And actually, it is arduous to say it is a dangerous factor that in a struggle just like the one in opposition to Web page, he has skilled Dutch-style kickboxing with the likes of Henri Hooft, however now additionally has the Muay Thai Chute Boxe fashion in his nook, to not point out Demian Maia. Usually, it is often not considered as an incredible factor when fighters bounce round gyms, but it surely actually appears to be working for Machado Garry.