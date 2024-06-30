UFC 303 results: Ian Machado Garry uses grappling game plan to beat Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry turned to his grappling to keep away from the dynamic putting assault of Michael “Venom” Web page and hold his undefeated report intact to kick off the UFC 303 foremost card.

Regardless of guarantees that he was sooner and higher on the toes than the all the time flashy Web page, Garry instantly hunted for a number of takedowns and practically locked up a submission within the opening spherical. Whereas he needed to stave off some nasty strikes from Web page on the toes, Garry continued to get the battle into his world on the bottom to assist safe the victory.

When it was over, all three judges scored the battle 29-28 for Garry.

“Nothing shocked me,” Garry stated of his efficiency. “I knew how good he was, how gifted he was. For me, it was endurance. Persistence was the important thing in the present day. Immediately was endurance. He did an important, nice recreation plan in the present day. Tonight was an superior battle.

“I’m coming for that world title. I don’t care who’s subsequent. I’m going to be a world champion. I’m coming for that belt.”

In a shock twist in comparison with the pre-fight banter, Garry countered an early head kick with a takedown as he planted Web page on the canvas and commenced making use of his grappling recreation. Garry wasted no time advancing his place to lock on a physique triangle in opposition to the cage.

A break up second later, Garry had a rear-naked choke locked on as Web page’s face twisted right into a grimace, however one way or the other the Bellator veteran finally broke free from the submission. Regardless of surviving the unhealthy spot, Web page was nonetheless caught in an unenviable place, with Garry hanging on his again till the opening spherical got here to a detailed.

Firstly of the second spherical, Web page went head-hunting and buzzed Garry with a number of stinging proper fingers that received the Irishman’s consideration. Garry turned again to his grappling once more, however he wasn’t capable of drag the motion all the way down to the bottom as shortly.

When Web page received separation on the toes, he blasted Garry with some nasty punches as his confidence began to develop. By the point the battle moved into the ultimate spherical, Garry clearly knew his greatest likelihood to win got here on the bottom, in order that’s the place he appeared to take the battle once more.

Whereas he couldn’t get the battle down conventionally, Garry did handle to scramble right into a back-take as time ticked away towards the ultimate horn. Garry stayed tight on the again, sustaining his place, and Web page was unable to interrupt free till the battle got here to a detailed.

Whereas it wasn’t the highlight-reel victory he promised, Garry received the job executed with a unanimous determination win. Now he’ll search for one other prime contender within the welterweight division.

As for Web page, he suffered a loss, however he continued to indicate he can cling with the perfect fighters on the earth in simply his second UFC battle.