UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 Prelim Card Results

Martin Buday defeats Andrei Arlovski by break up choice (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Martin Buday labored his method again into the win column with a low-output, grinding victory over Andrei Arlovski.

The burly Slovakian used his trademark clinch-heavy model to get the higher of issues towards Arlovski, touchdown knees to the midsection and brief punches when the 2 have been tied up. Buday historically does nicely to put on on individuals and neutralize their alternatives, and he did so once more right here, by no means actually presenting alternatives for the previous champion to get off sustained, vital offence.

Buday had his profitable streak snapped on the shut of final yr, however obtained issues transferring in the proper path once more right here, transferring to 5-1 contained in the Octagon within the course of. The 32-year-old can clearly win at this stage, however will probably be fascinating to see if he’s capable of elevate his stage as he continues working ahead within the division. | Official Scorecards