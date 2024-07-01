UFC 303 — Next fights for McGregor, Chandler, Pereira, Lopes

Although the combat card for UFC 303 was frequently shuffling till the final minute, the UFC nonetheless managed to supply a pay-per-view occasion that featured star energy and rising expertise.

In the principle occasion, gentle heavyweight champion Alex Pereira earned one other second-round knockout over former champ Jiří Procházka to retain the title. Pereira additionally beat Procházka by second-round knockout at UFC 295 in November. Pereira and Procházka took the combat on quick discover after the unique essential occasion between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was canceled because of McGregor’s damaged toe.

The co-main occasion between Diego Lopes and Dan Ige ended up being the story of the night time as Ige stepped in on the very final minute to exchange Brian Ortega, who was pressured to withdraw Saturday afternoon because of sickness. Lopes beat Ige by resolution to proceed his ascension within the rankings.

With a lot turnover from this weekend’s pay-per-view, what needs to be subsequent for the massive names of UFC 303 — even those that did not make the ultimate combat card? Let’s have a look.

Alex Pereira, gentle heavyweight

Who needs to be subsequent: Magomed Ankalaev

Editor’s Picks

1 Associated

It is laborious to make a case for anybody else, fairly truthfully. Pereira’s overwhelmed three of the highest 4 ranked contenders within the division. The No. 5 ranked contender, Aleksandar Rakic, is coming off a loss. Pereira has said he’ll take that combat and likes the truth that it is a matchup followers imagine he has a very good likelihood of shedding. Pereira and the Glover Teixeira camp need to silence the naysayers by showcasing his improved grappling. The query turns into certainly one of Ankalaev’s availability. He has not fought since January and has solely fought twice up to now two years. Relying on that, he’s the clear selection for subsequent.

Wild card: Khalil Rountree Jr.

Rountree was initially purported to face Jamahal Hill at UFC 303, however was pulled when he self-reported taking a complement that contained a banned substance and was suspended for 2 months. Any doping violation is not a very good growth, after all, however when it comes to malicious intent, this one is on the lighter aspect. His model is a house run matchup for Pereira. He could be an enormous underdog, however the division is gentle on contenders and Pereira prefers being an lively champion. Whether or not he is subsequent or not, Rountree is not far faraway from a title shot. There will probably be alternatives at hand out at this weight class and he is in a very good place to obtain one.

UFC gentle heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defeated Jiří Procházka to retain his title at UFC 303. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Diego Lopes, featherweight

Who needs to be subsequent: Alexander Volkanovski

I would not recommend this combat if it weren’t for Volkanovski’s need to combat as a lot as attainable. Volkanovski is arguably the best featherweight of all time. He deserves to face Ilia Topuria in his subsequent look to reclaim his 145-pound belt. However this man doesn’t need to wait, ever. He needs a combat sooner quite than later and has teased the concept of preventing at light-weight whereas he waits for his featherweight shot in opposition to both Topuria or Max Holloway. If he needs to combat that badly, I would be in favor of him going through Lopes. It is a huge leap for Lopes, however this sport is about putting whereas the iron is sizzling, and Lopes is on fireplace. Lopes had three first-round finishes in his previous three fights going into his one, then he accepted Ortega at 145, Ortega at 155 and Ige at 165. These are issues the UFC rewards. The game could be up for a combat like this.

Wild card: Winner of Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze at UFC 304

Allen vs. Chikadze takes place on July 27 in Manchester, England. It is a massive combat for the division, to not point out a enjoyable one stylistically. No matter who wins, each will nonetheless have work to do to get to a title shot. They won’t need to face somebody decrease within the rankings at first, however given Lopes’ rising inventory, he represents an enormous combat. The winner of that combat vs. Lopes might decide future title competition.

play 1:10 Dan Ige, Diego Lopes combat to resolution in short-notice co-main occasion Dan Ige and Diego Lopes combat all three rounds within the co-main occasion of UFC 303.

Ian Machado Garry, welterweight

Who needs to be subsequent: Colby Covington

Covington is not on this combat and I get it, however in some unspecified time in the future he may have a tough time turning it down. Machado Garry was already ranked No. 7 coming into this one. He is undefeated and has now gained eight in a row within the UFC. I do not know what different choices there are for Covington. He says he is an enormous identify and solely needs massive fights and he isn’t flawed, however he is additionally coming off in all probability the worst efficiency of his profession in opposition to Leon Edwards. I am a bit of stunned Machado Garry needs this combat as a lot as he does, as a result of it could doubtless flip into an unpleasant combat week between the 2 and I do not imagine Machado Garry really enjoys that sort of adverse power — however it could be an enormous identify for his hit checklist. It could be nice if the UFC made it a five-round essential occasion. Maybe in Dublin?

Wild card: Shavkat Rakhmonov

These two have skilled alongside one another in South Florida, however they will sq. off in the event that they must. They’re each undefeated. They’re each seen as future title contenders. They’ll doubtless combat a method or one other, and it might be subsequent. However the Covington matchup is the one to discover first.

Michael Chandler, light-weight

Who needs to be subsequent: Justin Gaethje

I simply do not assume Conor McGregor fights once more at this level. He by no means appeared that into the concept of preventing Chandler within the first place. The percentages of him returning after this lengthy layoff to a combat he would not appear eager on anyway — I do not see how that provides up. Chandler has held out an affordable period of time. There wasn’t any nice possibility for him to move up whereas he waited for McGregor, however to attend longer feels dangerous. I do know Gaethje nonetheless wants a bit of time earlier than coming again. Let Chandler wait a couple of extra months to see what occurs with McGregor, and if there’s nothing on the books, pursue a matchup with Gaethje. Gaethje put his No. 1 contender spot on the road at UFC 300, did the corporate a stable and ended up shedding his place in line. Reward that threat by reserving him in opposition to Chandler and calling it a No. 1 contender combat.

Wild card: McGregor

The opposite possibility is to attend for McGregor. At this level, although, it feels extra like a wild card than a assure that it’s going to ever occur.





Conor McGregor, welterweight

Who needs to be subsequent: Michael Chandler

If he fights, it needs to be Chandler. Easy and simple. It is what’s proper, for one, however past that, it is also the matchup the UFC has invested. The one possibility that will trump it could be…

Wild card: Max Holloway

As a result of Holloway is so massive in the intervening time, primarily based on what he did at UFC 300, this combat could be a blockbuster residence run. However Holloway is headed again to 145 kilos, more than likely. And even when he have been to remain at 155 kilos, he isn’t going, nor ought to he go to 170. And McGregor is not going again to 155 any time quickly.