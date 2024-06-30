UFC 303 live blog: Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

That is the UFC 303 dwell weblog for Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Web page, the opening foremost card battle on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Among the best prospects in MMA, Garry has been good in his MMA profession at 16-0, together with a powerful seven UFC wins. The 26-year-old Irishman most lately competed again in February, taking a contentious break up determination victory over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 that moved him as much as No. 7 within the UFC welterweight rankings. And whereas a win over Web page might not transfer him up within the rankings, it ought to put him one battle away from a welterweight title shot.

One of many largest stars in Bellator historical past, Web page lastly made his UFC debut earlier this yr, wining a dominant determination over fan-favorite Kevin Holland that instantly put him within the UFC welterweight rankings. Now “MVP” will get probably the greatest prospects within the sport in a battle that would put the MMA famous person right into a title battle before anticipated, if he can as soon as once more impress.

Try the UFC 303 opening foremost card battle dwell weblog under.