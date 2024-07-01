UFC 303 fight fallout: Best fights to make for Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, Diego Lopes and more

Alex Pereira makes a compelling argument for being the UFC’s second-biggest star. The sunshine heavyweight champion outclassed Jiri Prochazka of their short-notice rematch at UFC 303 earlier than delivering a highlight-reel knockout. Pereira needs to combat at heavyweight however one impediment stays at 205 kilos.

Pereira and Diego Lopes have been arguably the largest fan-favorites heading into Worldwide Struggle Week’s massive pay-per-view. They channeled that goodwill into successful performances that may meaningfully advance their careers. Ian Machado Garry is one other fighter tending in the appropriate course after beating Michael “Venom” Web page. The divisive fighter boasts the longest energetic win streak within the UFC welterweight division and is tied for third all-time with welterweight champ Leon Edwards.

Worldwide Struggle Week is formally over however we’re solely midway by the yr. Have a look beneath at fights matchmakers ought to eye carefully heading into the second half of 2024.

Gentle heavyweight

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Pereira is brief on engaging opponents at gentle heavyweight. That can spur conversations a couple of transfer to heavyweight. however I do not care to see it till Tom Aspinall will get his overdue undisputed title unifier. Ankalaev is probably the most deserving contender and shall be a significant check of the champ’s grappling. A win over Ankalaev clears Pereira of his 205-pound obligations and hopefully provides time for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic to come back to fruition. If the celebrities align, an undisputed heavyweight title combat between Aspinall and Pereira makes excellent sense subsequent yr.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill: Respect to Prochazka for rescuing UFC 303, however he did it to his profession’s detriment. Prochazka solely had a couple of weeks to check what went improper in his first loss to Pereira. It wasn’t sufficient. Prochazka is now successfully locked out of a title combat whereas Pereira is champion and suffered a probably career-altering KO loss. Jan Blachowicz does not have a timetable for his restoration from a shoulder damage however a combat between Prochazka and Hill needs to be enjoyable. It is an thrilling assembly between strikers that permits the winner to rebuild.

Welterweight

Ian Machado Garry vs. Colby Covington: I used to be ready to reward Garry with a combat towards No. 1 ranked UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman with a decisive win over Web page. Sadly, he narrowly defeated a lower-ranked contender in a boring combat that might have gone Web page’s manner had he not made poor tactical decisions. Garry deserves to combat up the ladder after defending his spot however I might keep away from pitting him towards different rising contenders Shavkat Rakmonov or Jack Della Maddalena. I am not a fan of killing off contenders. The construct between Garry and Covington could be unbearable, however at the very least the UFC can assure trash discuss. A combat towards the winner of Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady can be appropriate.

Michael Web page vs. Vicente Luque or Nick Diaz: Web page made careless errors, significantly by relinquishing prime place midway by a swing spherical. MVP continues to be an asset to the promotion. He tried to make the combat thrilling however could not maintain Garry off him. MVP additionally took the division’s No. 7 ranked contender to a aggressive determination. The winner of Luque vs. Diaz on Aug. 3 shall be carefully ranked to Web page. Luque is mostly an all-action fighter who compliments Web page’s type; in the meantime, a Diaz combat is a fantasy reserving you would not assume doable.

Featherweight

Diego Lopes vs. Josh Emmett: Credit score to Lopes. His short-notice featherweight combat with Brian Ortega was bumped to light-weight on Thursday and subsequently moved to a 165-pound catchweight towards Ige on 4 hours’ discover. A win over Ortega would have thrusted Lopes into title rivalry however a aggressive win over Ige slows his progress. A combat between Lopes (No. 14) and Emmett (No. 7) appears like gangbusters. Emmett is coming off an all-time KO of Bryce Mitchell that earned him a KO of the 12 months honorable point out. It could be unfair to have Emmett combat contenders behind him in back-to-back appearances, however Lopes is likely one of the extra fashionable fighters within the division. It is an important likelihood for Emmett to construct momentum in a combat that ought to produce a spotlight.

Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza 2: Ige did the UFC an enormous favor and needs to be rewarded. Ige defeated Barboza by way of break up determination in 202. That is lengthy sufficient to warrant a rematch contemplating their standings within the featherweight division. There aren’t many different viable choices for Ige until he needs to combat an unranked opponent and that would not be honest after he stepped in for Ortega hours earlier than Saturday’s co-main occasion.