UF President Ben Sasse announces resignation

You could possibly discover the identical content material in one other format, otherwise you could possibly discover extra info, at their website online. Pricey Gator Nation and cherished buddies, This isn’t a straightforward be aware to put in writing however wished to provide you an replace on our household. As a lot of , my spouse Melissa suffered an aneurysm and sequence of strokes in 2007. Again then, the docs ready us for the worst, however – in God’s… — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 19, 2024 Sasse has requested the Board of Trustees to provoke a seek for a brand new president. Sasse was appointed the thirteenth president of UF in November 2022. “The Board will work rapidly and thoughtfully to announce an interim president and lay the muse for the seek for a brand new president,” the college stated in an announcement. “The Board will interact the UF group each step of the best way.” Sasse’s spouse, Melissa, who had an aneurysm and a sequence of strokes in 2007, was not too long ago recognized with epilepsy and has been having “a brand new batch of reminiscence points,” he stated. “We’ve battled some nasty seizures the final couple years, however she’s all the time remained a warrior,” he stated. Sasse, a Republican, left the senate final 12 months after being named the thirteenth president of the college. Whereas within the Senate, he was a distinguished critic of former President Donald Trump who joined with a handful of different Republicans to vote in favor of conviction in his impeachment trial after the 2021 Capitol riot. That led to criticism from inside Sasse’s personal celebration though he voted with Trump 85% of the time and helped get his three Supreme Court docket nominees confirmed. Sasso was a controversial decide to move the College of Florida, and he confronted vocal opposition from some school and college students who objected to his stance towards same-sex marriage and positions on different LGBTQ points. Some school and college students additionally questioned his {qualifications} to run such a sprawling college with greater than 50,000 college students. The college’s school Senate voted no confidence on an opaque choice course of by which Sasse emerged as the only real finalist. The chair of the college’s board of trustees, Mori Hosseini, thanked Sasse for his management. >> The Related Press contributed to this report