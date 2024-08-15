UEFA Super Cup: Kylian Mbappé scores in Real Madrid debut during victory over Atalanta

Actual Madrid’s French ahead Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring through the UEFA Tremendous Cup soccer match between Actual Madrid and Atalanta BC in Warsaw on August 14, 2024. (Photograph by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP by way of Getty Pictures)

Kylian Mbappé scored his first objective for Actual Madrid because the Spanish facet beat Atalanta of Italy’s Serie A 2-0 to win Wednesday’s UEFA Tremendous Cup in Warsaw, Poland.

The annual preseason match options the winners of the Champions League (Actual Madrid) and Europa League (Atalanta) assembly forward of the beginning of their home league schedules.

After a quiet first half that noticed Vinícius Júnior hit the publish, Actual Madrid took management of the sport inside the first 20 minutes of the second half. Federico Valverde opened the scoring within the 59th minute, and 9 minutes later, Mbappé left his mark on the match.

Jude Bellingham discovered Mbappé slicing into house contained in the Atalanta penalty field and the French star related to search out the highest proper nook for his first objective.

Mbappé, 25, was sporting the No. 9 shirt, beforehand worn by Actual Madrid legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ronaldo Nazário and Fernando Morientes, and performed all 90 minutes through the membership’s sixth UEFA Tremendous Cup victory.

Mbappé joined Actual Madrid in June after spending seven seasons in France with Paris Saint-Germain. There he received six Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France 4 occasions and helped PSG attain the 2019-20 Champions League closing.

Now with Actual Madrid, Mbappé will reportedly make $16 million a 12 months after receiving a $100 million-plus signing bonus and is a part of a squad that’s loaded with world-class expertise equivalent to Viní Jr., Bellingham, Rodrygo and Luka Modrić, amongst many others.

Mbappé and Actual Madrid will play subsequent on Saturday in opposition to Mallorca as they start their La Liga marketing campaign and search their thirty seventh La Liga title and fifth since 2016-17.