UEFA investigating Jude Bellingham over possible indecent gesture at Euro 2024 game

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a probably offensive gesture made throughout a European Championship win in opposition to Slovakia.

UEFA stated Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to have a look at “a possible violation of the essential guidelines of respectable conduct.”

Bellingham appeared to make a gesture together with his hand towards his crotch after scoring an acrobatic stoppage-time equalizer earlier than England went on to win 2-1 in additional time on Sunday.

Bellingham’s overhead kick with about 80 seconds left within the sport saved England from a humiliating exit within the first knockout spherical.

If UEFA prices Bellingham in a disciplinary case he dangers being suspended for the quarterfinal in opposition to Switzerland on Saturday.

“Info on this matter will likely be made accessible sooner or later,” the European soccer physique stated in a press release.

Bellingham took to social media late Sunday to disclaim strategies he gestured towards the Slovakia bench.

“An inside joke gesture in direction of some shut buddies who had been on the sport. Nothing however respect for a way that Slovakia group performed tonight,” Bellingham wrote on X, the platform previously often known as Twitter.

