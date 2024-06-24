UEFA increases security after pitch invaders target Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA has confirmed it would improve safety measures at Euro 2024 after Portugal’s victory over Turkey was marred by quite a few pitch invasions from supporters.
A complete of seven pitch invaders made it on to the sphere of play at BVB Stadion Dortmund throughout and after the sport, with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo repeatedly focused.
Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez stated afterwards the incidents had been a “concern” and will pose a hazard to gamers.
A UEFA spokesperson stated: “Security and safety within the stadium, on the pitch and at group services are the final word precedence for UEFA, DFB and EURO 2024 GmbH (the three way partnership for the organisation of Euro 2024).
“To this finish, further security measures will likely be deployed within the stadiums to additional meet the necessities of the match, and to stop such incidents. For causes of safety, we can not remark additional on particular measures.
“As a reminder, any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium guidelines and can lead to expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all match matches and the submitting of a proper legal grievance for trespass.”
The primary pitch invader throughout Saturday’s sport was a baby, with Ronaldo showing to welcome him and pose for an image earlier than a second, an grownup, tried to do the identical earlier than the Portugal ahead eliminated his arm from round his neck.
Extra tried to get on to the taking part in floor after the full-time whistle and striker Goncalo Ramos was caught up in makes an attempt by safety stewards to cease supporters from approaching Ronaldo.
“It was a priority,” Martinez stated after the sport. “As a result of at this time we had been fortunate that the intentions of the followers had been good.
“You’ll be able to perceive it was a troublesome second — if these intentions are fallacious, the gamers are at risk.
“We must always give a message to the followers: it’s not the suitable approach. You’re not going to get something out of it, and what’s going to occur is the (safety) measures will get tighter.”
