UEFA increases security after pitch invaders target Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA has confirmed it would improve safety measures at Euro 2024 after Portugal’s victory over Turkey was marred by quite a few pitch invasions from supporters.

A complete of seven pitch invaders made it on to the sphere of play at BVB Stadion Dortmund throughout and after the sport, with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo repeatedly focused.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez stated afterwards the incidents had been a “concern” and will pose a hazard to gamers.

A UEFA spokesperson stated: “Security and safety within the stadium, on the pitch and at group services are the final word precedence for UEFA, DFB and EURO 2024 GmbH (the three way partnership for the organisation of Euro 2024).

“To this finish, further security measures will likely be deployed within the stadiums to additional meet the necessities of the match, and to stop such incidents. For causes of safety, we can not remark additional on particular measures.