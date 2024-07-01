UEFA EURO 2024 Stadium Guide: Düsseldorf

Data for England followers in regards to the Düsseldorf Area, the place the Three Lions play their EURO 2024 quarter-final in opposition to Switzerland.

Dusseldorf Area (Merkur Spiel-Area)

Location: Düsseldorf

Opened:10 September 2004

Capability:47,000

England’s EURO 2024 quarter-final in opposition to Switzerland will happen in Düsseldorf at a stadium wherein the Three Lions have by no means performed earlier than.

The Düsseldorf Area has performed host to 4 EURO 2024 matches previous to the last-eight conflict, nevertheless, with France’s win over Austria, Ukraine’s victory in opposition to Slovakia and Spain’s overcome Albania going down there, in addition to Les Bleus’ last-16 tie with Belgium.

First opened in September 2024, the stadium – often known as the Merkur Spiel-arena – is the house floor of two. Bundesliga aspect Fortuna Düsseldorf, who have been within the prime tier of German soccer between 2018-20.

The quarter-final would be the final sport of the event to be performed on the Düsseldorf Area, which is located on the Rhine a couple of miles outdoors Düsseldorf metropolis centre.