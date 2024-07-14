UEFA Euro 2024 Spain vs. England final: Live stream, odds

One facet can be in search of redemption.

The opposite can be vying for a spot in historical past.

That is simply the second time that England has reached the ultimate of the Euro. Its earlier ultimate look was a heartbreaker. England misplaced the ultimate in 2021 at residence at Wembley Stadium to Italy in a penalty shootout. In opposition to Spain on Sunday, England is making an attempt to win its first main worldwide event because the 1966 World Cup.

Spain, in the meantime, will try to win a file fourth European Championship. A win Sunday in opposition to England would break a tie with Germany for probably the most titles in Euros historical past. Spain beforehand received the Euros in 1964, and once more in back-to-back tournaments in 2008 and 2012 (which sandwiched a win on the 2010 World Cup for one of many all-time nice championship runs in worldwide soccer historical past).

This is the whole lot you must know for Sunday’s UEFA Euro 2024 ultimate match in Berlin:

When is the UEFA Euro 2024 ultimate between Spain and England?

Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14.

Tips on how to watch the Spain vs. England UEFA Euro 2024 ultimate

The tv broadcast can be obtainable on FOX, with pregame protection — that includes Jules Breach, Alexi Lalas, Peter Schmeichel and Daniel Sturridge — beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Ian Darke (play-by-play), Landon Donovan (analyst), Geoff Shreeves (sideline reporter) and Mark Clattenburg (guidelines analyst) will present in-game protection for FOX Sports activities.

The Spanish-language tv broadcast is accessible on Univision/TUDN.

Tips on how to stream the Spain vs. England UEFA Euro 2024 ultimate

FOX Sports activities will present a stay stream for the match. Vix will present a streaming possibility for the Spanish-language broadcast. Streaming additionally obtainable on Fubo.

What are the chances for the Spain vs. England UEFA Euro 2024 ultimate?

In response to BetMGM, these are the chances for the regular-time results of the match: Spain +145; Draw +185; England +240. The over/underneath for targets is 2.5.

Per BetMGM, Spain is the favourite to win the event at -150 over England (+110).

The place is Sunday’s UEFA Euro 2024 ultimate being performed?

Berlin (Olympiastadion). Olympiastadion Berlin was initially constructed for the 1936 Summer time Olympics. It has served as a significant venue for worldwide soccer matches in each event Germany has hosted. Olympiastadion hosted three matches for the 1974 World Cup and 6 matches for the 2006 World Cup, together with the well-known ultimate between Italy and France. The stadium hosted six matches for UEFA Euro 2024, together with a Spherical of 16 match, a quarterfinal match and the ultimate. The stadium is the common residence for German Bundesliga membership Hertha Berlin.

Which gamers are on the Spain and England rosters?

Spain roster

Goalkeepers (3): David Raya (Arsenal/England), Álex Remiro (Actual Sociedad), Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders (7): Dani Carvajal (Actual Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/England), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/Germany), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr/Saudi Arabia), Robin Le Normand (Actual Sociedad), Nacho (Actual Madrid), Daniel Vivian (Athletic Bilbao)

Midfielders (8): Álex Baena (Villarreal), Mikel Merino (Actual Sociedad), Mikel Oyarzabal (Actual Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Rodri (Manchester Metropolis/England), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Martin Zubimendi (Actual Sociedad)

Forwards (8): Joselu (Actual Madrid), Fermín López (Barcelona), Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/Germany), Ayoze Pérez (Actual Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

England roster

Goalkeepers (3): Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders (9): Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guéhello (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester Metropolis), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester Metropolis)

Midfielders (7): Jude Bellingham (Actual Madrid/Spain), Phil Foden (Manchester Metropolis), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards (7): Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/Germany), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

