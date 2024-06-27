UCLA’s 2024 NBA Draft Primer, News and Notes

The 2024 NBA Draft will happen on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27, at Barclays Middle in Brooklyn (New York). UCLA sophomore Adem Bona might be chosen within the two-round draft format.



The NBA has altered the draft this season to stretch throughout two days, as an alternative of together with each the primary and second rounds in a single night. The primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Draft will happen on Wednesday night, beginning at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN tv. The second spherical will happen on Thursday, beginning at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on ESPN.



DRAFT HISTORY

Since 1947, the UCLA males’s basketball program has produced 125 all-time draft choices, together with 43 first-round picks. UCLA’s program has had not less than one participant chosen in 22 of the final 27 NBA Drafts (spanning 1997 by way of 2023). The Bruins have logged 39 draft picks over the previous 27 seasons.



UCLA ranks No. 2 amongst all schools and universities with 125 complete NBA Draft choices. Kentucky leads the nation with 140 complete choices. Standing behind Kentucky and UCLA are North Carolina (116 choices) and Duke (108 choices).



MOST RECENTLY

Final June, UCLA had three gamers chosen within the 2023 NBA Draft. Jaime Jaquez Jr. was chosen at No. 18 by the Miami Warmth within the first spherical. Amari Bailey was taken because the No. 41 choice by the Charlotte Hornets (second spherical), and Jaylen Clark was chosen because the No. 53 choose by the Minnesota Timberwolves (second spherical).



Two years in the past, Peyton Watson was chosen within the first spherical of the 2022 NBA Draft. Watson was acquired by the Denver Nuggets in a draft-day commerce. Watson was the No. 30 total choose, the ultimate choice in that draft’s first spherical.



FIRST-ROUND NUMBERS

UCLA has produced 43 complete first-round NBA Draft choices, with Jaime Jaquez Jr. being the newest in that class (2023, Miami Warmth). Different latest first-round picks from UCLA have included Peyton Watson (2022), Aaron Vacation (2018), Lonzo Ball (2017) and TJ Leaf (2017).



In June 2014, UCLA was the one program within the nation to have produced not less than three first-round draft picks (Zach LaVine, Jordan Adams and Kyle Anderson). No faculty program had produced three or extra first-round choices since 2012, when Kentucky had 4 first-round picks. Solely as soon as earlier than in class historical past (1979) had UCLA produced not less than three first-round draft choices.



MULTIPLE FIRST-ROUNDERS

UCLA has produced a number of first-round choices in 10 NBA Drafts (1969, 1971, 1974, 1979, 1992, 1995, 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2017).



AMONG THE PAC-12 CONFERENCE

UCLA leads all Pac-12 applications with 125 total NBA Draft choices. Following UCLA, so as, are Arizona (78), USC (64), Washington (62), Oregon (55), Oregon State (44), Utah (44), California (43), Stanford (42), Arizona State (38), Colorado (36) and Washington State (32).



The Bruins’ program has produced 43 complete first-round picks, the best complete amongst Pac-12 Convention faculties. Arizona ranks second with 27 complete first-round draft choices.



EYEING THE BIG TEN CONFERENCE

The Bruins will formally be part of the Massive Ten Convention on Aug. 2, 2024. Trying on the present 14 applications within the Massive Ten, Indiana presently leads that convention in all-time draft choices with 79. Michigan (78), Maryland (73) and Illinois (72) spherical out the highest 4 faculties. Following these applications, so as, are Michigan State (65), Iowa (58), Ohio State (56), Minnesota (54), Purdue (51), Wisconsin (41), Nebraska (29), Northwestern (28), Rutgers (20) and Penn State (15).



TWO-DRAFT ERA

UCLA is considered one of six faculties to have produced not less than 42 NBA Draft choices since 1989, when the draft shifted to a two-round format. The draft’s present format contains two rounds of 30 choices every. The 2024 NBA Draft options 58 complete picks (together with 28 second-round choices), as two groups have been stripped of their second-round draft choices as a league penalty.

SINCE 1989, NBA DRAFT

