UCLA Health named official team physicians of USA Basketball for Olympic Games

​​​​​​ The multiyear partnership is centered round UCLA Well being offering first-class orthopaedic and sports activities medical care.

USA Basketball the nationwide governing physique for the game of basketball in the USA, and UCLA Well being, a world-class well being care system, have introduced a multiyear partnership establishing UCLA Well being because the official staff physicians of USA Basketball.

The partnership is centered round UCLA Well being offering first-class orthopaedic and sports activities medical care to USA Basketball’s roster of expertise, serving to guarantee its gamers are bodily match to compete. UCLA Well being will present doctor protection for the lads’s and ladies’s basketball nationwide groups on the subsequent two Olympic Video games and at Worldwide Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cups and coaching camps, in addition to offering assets and assist for the USA Basketball males’s and ladies’s junior nationwide staff program.

“Partnering with UCLA Well being will allow USA Basketball to offer best-in-class medical protection for our athletes,” mentioned Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO. “Along with UCLA Well being, we are going to assist our athletes as they carry out on the world’s largest levels.”

“We’re thrilled to hitch USA Basketball as their official staff physicians,” mentioned Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Well being and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System. “As a pacesetter in well being care with native, nationwide, and worldwide attain, our specialists purpose to make sure that the groups have the assist they should obtain success on the highest degree of competitors.”

As well as, UCLA Well being will assist younger athletes and leaders by partnering with USA Basketball’s Girls within the Sport initiative, which educates highschool ladies, faculty ladies and younger professionals about profession paths within the sports activities trade and tips on how to flip ardour into alternative.

“We’re honored to increase our orthopaedic and sports activities medication experience to assist USA Basketball,” mentioned Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, chair and govt medical director of the division of orthopaedic surgical procedure at UCLA Well being. “Our expertise with high skilled and collegiate athletes in Los Angeles, together with the Lakers, Dodgers, Sparks and UCLA Athletics, makes us primed to assist USA Basketball optimize their efficiency on the worldwide stage. We stay up for each offering greatest at school scientific care and partnering to innovate in sports activities science to develop tomorrow’s remedies.”

