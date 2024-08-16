UBS Arena And The Islanders Announce A Partnership With Discover Long Island

ELMONT, NY (CelebrityAccess) — UBS Enviornment and the New York Islanders Hockey Membership of the Nationwide Hockey League (NHL) introduced a brand new sponsors partnership with Uncover Lengthy Island (DLI), the one accredited vacation spot advertising group within the Lengthy Island space.

The settlement will see Uncover Lengthy Island named because the Official Home Tourism Accomplice of UBS Enviornment & the New York Islanders and can see the organizations collaborate on neighborhood engagement and regional financial progress initiatives.

These initiatives will embrace fan engagement, boosting model consciousness, and offering hospitality and distinctive experiences at Islanders video games and different public-facing occasions on the enviornment.

“We’re extremely excited to be becoming a member of forces with the house of one of the crucial storied franchises within the NHL,” mentioned Uncover Lengthy Island President & CEO, Kristen Reynolds. “This collaboration with the Islanders and UBS Enviornment might be a game-changer for our area by offering unparalleled alternatives to showcase Lengthy Island as a premier vacation spot for sports activities, music and world-class leisure to guests from across the globe.”

“We’re happy to companion with Uncover Lengthy Island to additional spotlight all the joy at Belmont Park with the New York Islanders and UBS Enviornment,” mentioned Janet Duch, Government Vice President Advertising and marketing and Communication for the New York Islanders and UBS Enviornment. “We sit up for driving further nationwide and international consciousness for our iconic manufacturers with the assist of DLI.”