UAW files labor charges against Trump and Musk after X interview, claiming worker intimidation

The United Auto Employees on Tuesday filed federal labor fees in opposition to former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, accusing the duo of making an attempt to “intimidate and threaten” staff throughout an interview on the latter’s social media platform X.

Trump returned to X on Monday night time for an interview with Musk, who has voiced help for the Republican presidential candidate. The 2-hour dialog between the 2 billionaires, which began greater than half an hour late as a result of glitches, ranged from Trump’s views about what he known as a “zombie apocalypse” of immigration to his reward for Musk’s labor practices.

Throughout the interview, the pair advocated for the firing of hanging staff, the UAW claimed in a press release. Below the Nationwide Labor Relations Act, it is unlawful to fireplace hanging staff as properly to threaten to terminate staff who go on strike.

“I imply, I take a look at what you do,” Trump instructed Musk on Monday night time. “You stroll in, you say, ‘You wish to stop?’ They go on strike. I will not point out the title of the corporate, however they go on strike, and also you say, ‘That is okay. You are all gone. You are all gone. So each one among you is gone.'”

Trump made the remarks in response to Musk pitching himself as enjoying a possible position in a future “authorities effectivity fee,” with the Republican nominee calling Musk “the best cutter.”

Musk didn’t straight reply to Trump’s discuss hanging staff, pivoting as an alternative to authorities spending.

Filed with the Nationwide Labor Relations Board, the UAW’s criticism targets Musk as a consultant of Tesla, the electrical automobile firm the place Musk serves as CEO and is its largest particular person shareholder.

Musk’s SpaceX has additionally challenged the construction of the NLRB, with the rocket maker’s lawsuit now with a federal appeals court docket in Texas.

The UAW, which been making an attempt to prepare Tesla staff, has additionally not too long ago endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ run for the White Home, whereas members of the union met with the Democratic presidential nominee in Michigan final week.

Shawn Fain: “Disgusting, unlawful” feedback

In a press release, UAW President Shawn Fain decried the feedback, saying “Each Trump and Musk need working class folks to sit down down and shut up, they usually giggle about it overtly.” He added, “It is disgusting, unlawful and completely predictable from these two clowns.”

The AFL-CIO, a federation of 60 nationwide and worldwide labor unions, supplied its personal tackle the change on X, posting: “Scab acknowledge scab.”



UAW’s Shawn Fain unpacks labor fees in opposition to Trump, Musk 09:01

The Trump marketing campaign dismissed the UAW motion as a “shameless political stunt,” with Trump marketing campaign senior advisor Brian Hughes accusing the union of making an attempt to erode what he known as “Trump’s overwhelming help amongst American staff.”

Musk, who has mentioned he beforehand voted Democratic, has thrown his weight — and his wealth — behind Trump. Tesla didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

