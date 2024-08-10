U.S. women’s soccer team to face off with Brazil in Paris Olympics gold medal match

The USA ladies’s soccer crew will vie for gold in a extremely anticipated face-off with Brazil. The ultimate showdown is scheduled to happen on the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The final time the U.S. ladies’s crew introduced residence gold was on the 2012 Video games in London. If the Brazilians come out victorious, it is going to be their first gold medal within the sport.

Germany received the 2016 ladies’s finals in Rio and Canada took residence gold in 2021 in Tokyo.

To get to this second, each finalist groups needed to weave their means via a aggressive subject of rivals. Twelve nations in complete certified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The USA and Brazil rose to the highest of the pack after beating opponents Germany and Spain, respectively, throughout semifinal matches earlier this week.

The People received 1-0 Tuesday in a fierce battle with Germany. Ahead participant Sophia Smith scored the profitable purpose within the first 15-minute half of additional time after an help from teammate Mallory Swanson.

“I am so pleased with us for locating a means in these previous few video games to get the win,” Smith mentioned after Tuesday’s match. Smith turns 24 on Aug. 10, the day of the gold medal matchup.

Brazil had their work lower out for them going into Tuesday’s semifinals towards Spain, which boasted an undefeated file on the Summer season Video games. Nonetheless, the South American crew managed to defy the chances after they beat the 2023 FIFA Girls’s World Cup champs 4-2.

A Saturday win for Brazil could be a welcome endnote to the profession of participant Marta da Silva, recognized internationally as Marta, who introduced early this 12 months that she is going to retire after this 12 months’s Video games. The 38-year-old first stepped onto the Olympic turf 20 years in the past on the 2004 Video games in Athens.

Marta needed to sit out her crew’s quarter and semifinal matches after she obtained a pink card throughout an Olympic group finale match towards Spain, the Related Press reported. The Brazilian soccer celebrity will rejoin her teammates Saturday on the Parc des Princes for an opportunity at gold earlier than she bids a last farewell to the Olympic stage.