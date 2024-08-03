U.S. women’s soccer team narrowly beat Japan with extra time goal in Olympics quarterfinals

A purpose from Trinity Rodman within the a hundred and fifth minute was the distinction between the U.S. and Japan in Saturday’s hard-fought ladies’s soccer Paris Olympics quarterfinal.

The U.S., who went into their first knockout march undefeated and outscoring opponents 9-2 on the Paris Video games, discovered it tough to interrupt down a compact Japanese protection. They have been uncharacteristically plagued with errant passes and missed alternatives.

Trinity Rodman of the USA, prime, celebrates after scoring the opening purpose through the quarterfinal ladies’s soccer match between the USA and Japan on the Parc des Princes. Aurelien Morissard / AP



Rodman’s purpose to the highest of the far publish got here as time in stoppage time within the first further interval. She fell to the sector as she was embraced by her teammates in celebration.

It was Rodman’s third purpose of the event. She almost scored once more within the second further interval.

Japan had two good possibilities in fast succession within the first half. Mina Tanaka’s try was smothered by U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher earlier than Miyabi Moriya blasted a shot from about 12 yards that went over the purpose.

Japan’s Aoba Fujino chases as Crystal Dunn of the USA clears the ball through the quarterfinal ladies’s soccer match between the USA and Japan on the Parc des Princes. Aurelien Morissard / AP



It was a good match between acquainted opponents. Japan defeated the USA within the ultimate of the 2011 Ladies’s World Cup. The subsequent yr, the Individuals beat Japan within the 2012 Olympic ultimate for the gold. The title in London could be the final of a document 4 gold medals for the USA within the Olympics.

The Individuals received the bronze medal on the Tokyo Video games after a loss to Canada within the semifinals. Japan fell on residence soil to Sweden within the quarterfinals on the COVID-delayed event.

The US additionally defeated Japan on the 2015 World Cup in Canada. Carli Lloyd scored three objectives inside the first 16 minutes and the U.S. went on to win 5-2.

Former U.S. ladies’s nationwide workforce stars Megan Rapinoe and Mia Hamm, in addition to rapper Snoop Dogg, have been among the many followers at a packed Parc des Princes.

Former U.S. soccer participant Megan Rapinoe attended the ladies’s soccer match between the USA and Japan on the Parc des Princes. Aurelien Morissard / AP



The U.S. will face both Germany or Canada within the semifinals. The U.S. beat Germany 4-1 within the group stage.