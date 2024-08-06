U.S. women’s soccer team goes for gold after downing Germany : NPR

toggle caption Laurent Cipriani/AP

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer time Olympics. For extra of our protection from the video games head to our newest updates.

PARIS — It took some additional time. However the U.S. ladies’s nationwide soccer staff is again in enterprise and can play for gold on the Olympics.

The U.S. defeated fourth-ranked Germany 1-0 in a semifinal rematch in Lyon. It was scoreless after 90 tense minutes of regulation. However within the ninety fifth minute of additional time, Sophia Smith put the People on the board with a candy shot that darted past the attain of the charging German goalkeeper.

Germany was hobbled by the absence of two attackers: captain Alexandra Popp, who was sick, and ahead Lea Schüller, who was injured.

The U.S. is probably the most embellished staff in Olympic historical past. It’s received probably the most gold and most medals within the historical past of the Video games (4 gold, a silver and a bronze). However the U.S. missed the medal spherical in 2016 on the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and needed to accept bronze on the Tokyo Video games in 2021.

On the Paris Olympics, the fifth-ranked U.S. sailed via the group stage with victories over Zambia, Germany and Australia. Within the quarterfinals, the U.S. had a harder time towards Japan. The 2 sides didn’t rating in regulation and it was Trinity Rodman’s spectacular additional time objective that gave the People a 1-0 victory.

Towards Germany, a staff the U.S. beat 4-1 final week, the semifinal was loads nearer.

At halftime it was 0-0, but it surely was a primary half dominated by the People. Whereas the Germans surprisingly didn’t register a single shot, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Tierna Davidson and Sophia Smith all had pictures on objective.

It wasn’t till the 62nd minute that the U.S. had its greatest likelihood to attain. Ahead Mallory Swanson zipped by the German goalkeeper and pushed the shot into the facet netting as two defenders converged on her. Swanson, who assisted Smith’s game-winning strike, has scored three targets in 4 matches on this match.

The U.S. entered these Olympics with a brand new coach, a youthful roster and a brand new perspective. Coach Emma Hayes took over in Could and nonetheless hasn’t misplaced a sport (8W-0L-1D). Six of the victories have been by shutout.

The U.S. will play for the gold medal towards Brazil on Saturday in Paris.