At the moment marks the beginning of the ladies’s soccer competitors, with all 12 competing groups in motion throughout the day. That features the U.S. Girls’s Nationwide Group which faces Zambia of their opening group stage match in Good at 3 p.m. ET.

The Olympics marks the beginning of a brand new period for the USWNT after an underwhelming efficiency eventually yr’s World Cup through which the group suffered a Spherical of 16 exit to Sweden after penalties— its earliest ever elimination from the event.

The early exit within the World Cup noticed former head coach Vlatko Andonovski resign and he has now been changed by Emma Hayes, who turned Chelsea into a significant power in ladies’s soccer. Hayes has received 14 main trophies in her 12 years in cost in west London.

Gone too are USWNT stalwarts Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz — each retired after the World Cup. Alex Morgan, in the meantime, is now 35 years outdated and was not chosen for the Video games by Hayes.