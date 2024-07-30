U.S. women’s rugby puts forth valiant effort in New Zealand loss, will face Australia for bronze

The American girls had a tall job towards defending Olympic champions New Zealand, who’ve dominated this event and had gained the final twelve matches towards the USA. New Zealand proved victorious with a 24-12 win and superior to the gold medal match. The U.S. girls fill face Australia for bronze.

MATCH STATS

An important alternative early on, the U.S. girls took benefit of a penalty with a pleasant attempt run by three-time Olympian Alev Kelter for the 5-0 lead. Kelter used her energy to execute a textbook stiff arm on the best way to the attempt.

New Zealand didn’t wait lengthy to reply, although, as Stacey Fluhler displayed lovely footwork fundamentals and ran previous Ilona Maher; the conversion was transformed to provide the Black Ferns a two-point benefit.

Proper earlier than the tip of the half, Fluhler regarded to have scored for NZ, however Kelter made a try-saving deal with to push Fluhler into contact. The Black Ferns held a 7-5 lead on the half.

It was not begin for the American girls within the second half. Backpedaling in their very own 22, Sammy Sullivan was referred to as for a not releasing penalty and Fluhler transformed the simple attempt to put New Zealand up 12-5.

Michaela Blyde, New Zealand’s main attempt scorer, prolonged the Black Ferns lead when she turned the nook on Ariana Ramsey. An unfortunate bounce on the following kickoff sealed the Individuals destiny as Blyde discovered the again of the attempt once more.

Nonetheless, the Individuals performed to the final whistle. Kristi Kirshe scored a pleasant attempt off a change cross for a last rating of 24-12. Not all is misplaced the Crimson, White and Blue because the Individuals will face Australia within the bronze medal match, the primary time an American group has superior to a medal match in Olympic play (males or girls).

New Zealand’s Sarah Hirini spoke after the match on what it means to be heading to the gold medal match. “Very emotional. These are completely satisfied tears. I am pleased with the group and really excited to play an Olympic last in entrance of 65,000 individuals. It is fairly unimaginable,” she’d add, “We’re going for one colour (medal within the last). It is a once-in-a-lifetime alternative.”