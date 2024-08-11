U.S. women capture eighth consecutive basketball gold medal

PARIS — Two-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson scored 21 factors as the US survived — by inches — and topped an impressed French staff, 67-66 for America’s eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

In a frantic last sequence with the U.S. up, 67-64, France’s Gabby Williams hoisted a desperation jumper over the outstretched arm of Breanna Stewart that banked in on the buzzer.

Officers had instantly pointed towards the ground, signaling for a 2-point shot as a result of Williams foot was on the 3-point arc. The refs huddled to substantiate, even when it broke the hearts of France and packed home at Bercy Enviornment.

“I used to be trailing the play, however I might undoubtedly see it was a 2 (-point shot), so I had no concern in any respect,” stated Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, who hit — what turned out be — two extremely essential free throws earlier than Williams’ heave.

The U.S. ladies final misplaced in Olympic play once they didn’t carry dwelling gold in 1992. The Individuals introduced a 60-game successful streak into Bercy Enviornment on Sunday.

So not surprisingly, the Individuals have been a 15.5-point favourite, even with a capability viewers filling up the fitness center with cries of “Allez les bleus.”

Regardless of this, the French made clear they have been a formidable opponent, using a tenacious protection that practically broke the U.S. ladies’s golden streak.

The Individuals struggled with 19 turnovers whereas going chilly from past the arc, taking pictures simply 17% from distance.

The event’s two greatest defensive made factors a premium all day lengthy.

“It was ugly for a motive,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve stated. “We each made it laborious for one another. And you recognize, we needed to undergo some actual intestine test moments.”

Drawing enthusiasm from their hometown crowd, the decided French stayed shut regardless of some fourth-quarter moments when the Individuals have been about to drag away.

Stewart made a free throw to provide America a 56-55 lead with 3:45 left earlier than Wilson prolonged the result in 58-55 with 3:11.

The reigning WNBA MVP Stewart then blocked a determined 3-point strive from Marine Fauthoux which appeared to have ended it.

However the French hung round and the sport ended on the previous Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm ahead Williams’ last shot.

Williams — a former UConn star who led France with 19 factors — was inconsolable after the heartbreaking loss as teammates helped her off the Bercy Enviornment flooring.

Wilson, a six-time WNBA All-Star, proved herself because the U.S. staff’s anchor and most versatile participant, including 13 rebounds and 4 blocked photographs to go together with her scoring.

“The dynasty we have constructed right here at USA Basketball has been unbelievable,” Wilson stated. “We believed in one another, and that is the best factor about it.”

With the win, WNBA veteran Diana Taurasi, who didn’t play within the last, turned the primary athlete in Olympic historical past to win six gold medals in any staff sport, surpassing former U.S. teammate Sue Hen.

For the primary time in Olympic historical past, the gold medal video games in each the boys’s and ladies’s basketball tournaments have been between the identical nations.

As they did within the males’s last on Saturday, host France put up a decided combat. Nonetheless, Crew USA upheld its worldwide dominance in basketball.

David Ok. Li reported from Paris and Susan Baek reported from New York.