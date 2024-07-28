U.S. wins first gold on Day 1 of the Summer Games in swimming relay

An Olympic gold medal is the one main title lacking from Serbian famous person Novak Djokovic’s trophy cupboard, whereas Coco Gauff goes for gold for Crew USA, however how precisely does the tennis occasion on the Olympics work?

The boys’s and girls’s singles occasions characteristic a area of 64 gamers, half the variety of gamers who compete at Grand Slams together with the U.S. Open. Each fields will play better of three units with the winner of a set being the primary to achieve six video games (successful by at the least two video games). Meaning to win a match, it’s worthwhile to win two units.

If the scores are tied at 6-6 in a set, a tiebreaker is performed the place the primary participant to seven factors, successful by two, wins the set.