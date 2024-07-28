U.S. wins first gold medal of Paris Olympics at men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay

The US received its first gold medal on the Paris Olympics after a robust displaying within the 4×100 meter freestyle relay on Saturday.

The staff — made up of Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, and Caeleb Dressel — completed 1.07 seconds earlier than the silver medal staff, Australia. Italy received bronze.

Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Jack Alexy of Crew USA have a good time after successful gold within the Males’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Remaining on day one of many Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Paris La Protection Area on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. / Getty Pictures



Crew USA has received gold on this occasion in 10 of the final 13 Olympics. It’s also Dressel’s eighth Olympic gold.

Earlier Saturday, the U.S. received its first medal in Paris when Sarah Bacon, 27, and Kassidy Cook dinner, 29, received silver within the 3-meter synchronized springboard competitors. The American duo scored 314.64 factors, which put them firmly in second place behind Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen of China.

Katie Ledecky wins bronze in girls’s 400-meter freestyle

Katie Ledecky got here up brief to reclaim gold within the girls’s 400-meter freestyle on Saturday after Australian Ariarne Titmus defended her Olympic title.

Titmus, often known as “The Terminator” handed Ledecky a second straight defeat on the Paris La Défense Area within the occasion that the 27-year-old American received in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

American Katie Ledecky (again) congratulates gold medallist Australia’s Ariarne Titmus (entrance) after the ultimate of the ladies’s 400m freestyle swimming occasion on the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on the Paris La Protection Area. OLI SCARFF/AFP by way of Getty Pictures



Along with her fingernails painted Aussie yellow, Titmus led from begin to end. She confronted her stiffest problem from Canadian phenom Summer season McIntosh however received comfortably in 3 minutes, 57.49 seconds.

McIntosh claimed the silver in 3:58.37. Ledecky was left of their wake and obtained the bronze in 4:00.86.

Silver Medalist, Summer season McIntosh of Crew Canada, Gold Medalist, Ariarne Titmus of Crew Australia and Bronze Medalist, Katie Ledecky of Crew United States. / Getty Pictures



After Saturday’s race, the extremely embellished Ledecky stays at six particular person gold medals – nonetheless probably the most of any feminine swimmer in Olympic historical past. The third-place prize is her eleventh general Olympic medal.

Titmus now has three particular person Olympic victories on her rising resume. She swept the 200 and 400 free in Tokyo, beating Ledecky, and is favored to drag off the identical double in Paris.

Ledecky is not accomplished but. She skipped an opportunity to face Titmus once more within the 200 free, however the American is favored to take gold in each the 800 and 1,500 races.

U.S. wins silver in girls’s relay

Crew USA received the silver medal within the 4×100-meter swimming relay, dropping to Australia. China received bronze.

Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel of Crew United States have a good time after successful silver within the Girls’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Remaining. / Getty Pictures



The U.S. relay staff, which included Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel, set a brand new American report within the occasion with a time of three:30.20. The time was slightly below 2 seconds shy of Australia’s 3:28.92, which is a brand new Olympic report and the nation’s fourth straight Olympic title within the occasion.

The Aussies, who maintain the world report within the occasion, additionally held the earlier Olympic report time of three:29.69 which they set in Tokyo.

To this point, the U.S. has received 5 medals: one gold, two silver and two bronze. American bicycle owner Chloe Dygert received bronze within the girls’s particular person time trial in street biking.

