U.S. track star Noah Lyles takes bronze in 200-meter, says he tested positive for Covid

PARIS — Two days after Noah Lyles mentioned he examined constructive for Covid, the American sprinter completed third within the 200-meter ultimate on the Paris Olympics, a end result that ended his much-discussed ambitions of equaling feats not achieved since Usain Bolt and Carl Lewis.

Lyles ran 19.70 for bronze, behind Letsile Tebogo’s 19.46, which earned the primary gold medal in Botswana’s historical past. American Kenny Bednarek earned silver in 19.62.

Following his constructive check, Lyles mentioned he moved right into a resort away from the Olympic Village to quarantine himself and arrived for warmups earlier than Wednesday’s semifinal with a masks on. He mentioned he by no means thought of not competing in Thursday’s ultimate and deliberately didn’t disclose details about his prognosis.

“You by no means need to inform your rivals you’re sick,” he mentioned. “Why would you give them an edge over you?”

Lyles, 27, appeared his regular energetic self when he was launched earlier than the ultimate, leaping and sprinting down the observe earlier than moving into his blocks as a sold-out crowd inside Stade de France grew silent. Lyles was operating from behind proper from the beginning, trying little just like the sprinter who had received 26 consecutive races courting to 2021 till he completed second in Wednesday’s semifinal — additionally to Tebogo — and had been 38-5 all-time in opposition to the seven different sprinters in Thursday’s ultimate.

On the end line Lyles collapsed, then gingerly stood whereas asking for water and sitting again down on the observe. He was put right into a wheelchair and carted off beneath the stadium. It was a stark distinction to Sunday evening, when Lyles received the primary Olympic gold medal of his profession by successful the 100-meters by five-thousandths of a second and afterward assured that he would win the 200 meters, as effectively.

Testing constructive for Covid “undoubtedly affected my efficiency,” Lyles mentioned. “However I imply, to be sincere, I’m extra happy with myself than something popping out and get the bronze medal with Covid in three days. It’s been a wild Olympics.”

In an announcement, USA Monitor & Area mentioned that it and the U.S. Olympic Committee had adhered to pointers set by the Facilities for Illness Management and the Worldwide Olympic Committee to “prioritize his well being, the wellbeing of our staff, and the security of fellow rivals.”

“Our main dedication is to make sure the security of Staff USA athletes whereas upholding their proper to compete. After a radical medical analysis, Noah selected to compete tonight. We respect his choice and can proceed to watch his situation carefully.”

Requested which IOC protocols an athlete with Covid can be required to comply with, Paris Olympics organizers didn’t instantly reply to an e mail in search of remark. USA Monitor & Area additionally didn’t instantly return messages.

Lyles was making an attempt to grow to be the primary man to brush each sprints at an Olympics since Jamaica’s Usain Bolt in 2016, and the primary from the U.S. since Carl Lewis 40 years in the past. Incomes bronze additionally ends Lyles’s much-discussed ambition of changing into the primary observe athlete to win 4 gold medals at a single Olympics since 1984.

He mentioned he would let USA Monitor & Area resolve whether or not he ought to run on the U.S. 4×100-meter relay staff that certified for Friday’s ultimate with the quickest time in preliminaries.