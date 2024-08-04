U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel breaks down in tears after failing to defend his gold in solo events

U.S. captures swimming medals at Olympics as girls’s gymnastics soars by {qualifications}

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel broke down in tears after he didn’t defend his Olympic gold medals Friday within the 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter freestyle occasions.

Dressel —who has 8 gold Olympic medals— was favored to clinch the highest spot on the rostrum on the Paris Video games after nabbing gold in each occasions within the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He made it to the Paris Olympic finals within the 50-meter freestyle however positioned sixth within the race with a time of 21.61 seconds, greater than .35 seconds behind Australia’s Cameron McEvoy, who took gold.

Lower than an hour later he received knocked out within the semi-finals of the lads’s 100-meter butterfly. Dressel got here in fifth with a time of 51.57 seconds, greater than a second behind France’s Maxime Grousset’s first-place end of fifty.41.

That’s when photographers captured the 27-year-old Florida resident crying, maybe overcome by the frustration elite athletes typically really feel once they do not carry out their greatest underneath excessive strain.

Dressel did win a gold medal in Paris within the males’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay with Staff USA – the county’s first on this yr’s Video games– on Saturday.

Dressel nabbed a gold medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a world-record time of 49:45 seconds within the males’s 100-meter butterfly, and set an Olympic file within the males’s 50-meter freestyle of 21.07.

