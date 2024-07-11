U.S. Soccer Federation Announces Departure of U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Gregg Berhalter

CHICAGO (July 10, 2024) – The U.S. Soccer Federation introduced at the moment that Gregg Berhalter has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the U.S. Males’s Nationwide Workforce, efficient instantly.

“I wish to thank Gregg for his laborious work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our Males’s Nationwide Workforce,” stated U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “We are actually centered on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his expertise on the highest ranges of the game to make sure we discover the suitable individual to guide the USMNT into a brand new period of on-field success.”

U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker will lead and has launched a seek for Berhalter’s substitute.

“We’re deeply grateful to Gregg for his dedication the previous 5 years to the Males’s Nationwide Workforce and to U.S. Soccer,” stated Crocker. “Gregg has earned the respect of everybody inside our group and has performed a pivotal position in bringing collectively a younger workforce and shifting this system ahead. We want Gregg all the most effective in his future endeavors, and we all know he’ll discover success in his subsequent teaching place.”

U.S. Soccer is dedicated to doing what is critical to make sure our success on the pitch and we’re devoted to fostering a tradition that results in profitable.

“Our instant focus is on discovering a coach who can maximize our potential as we proceed to organize for the 2026 World Cup, and we now have already begun our search course of,” stated Crocker.

Berhalter compiled a 44-17-13 file in 74 matches as USMNT head coach and 29-9-7 file in official competitions throughout his tenure, main the USMNT to a profitable 2022 World Cup qualification marketing campaign. In 2022, he turned the primary former nationwide workforce participant to educate the U.S. at a World Cup, main the youngest workforce on the sphere within the event to a second-place end in Group B with 5 factors after attracts in opposition to Wales and England and a win in opposition to Iran, earlier than falling to the Netherlands within the Spherical of 16. Below his steering, the USMNT received the 2021 Gold Cup and two Concacaf Nations League titles.