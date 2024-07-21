U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey calls for Biden to step aside

Join the We the Texans e-newsletter to obtain twice-monthly updates on our year-long initiative devoted to boosting civic engagement and chronicling how democracy is skilled in Texas.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Price, and three different congressional Democrats known as on President Joe Biden to “move the torch” and step apart as his social gathering’s nominee.
Fellow Democratic Reps. Jared Huffman of California, Chuy Garcia of Illinois and Mark Pocan joined Veasey in a joint assertion Friday morning. Veasey is now the second Democrat from Texas to name on Biden to withdraw, after Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin.
“We should face the fact that widespread public issues about your age and health are jeopardizing what ought to be a profitable marketing campaign,” the assertion reads. “We imagine essentially the most accountable and patriotic factor you are able to do at this second is to step apart as our nominee whereas persevering with to guide our social gathering from the White Home.”
Of their assertion, the members point out a “deep and proficient bench of youthful leaders, led by Vice President Kamala Harris,” however cease wanting explicitly endorsing Harris as Biden’s substitute.
Veasey is notably the primary member of the Congressional Black Caucus to make this name publicly. Different members of the caucus, together with Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas and Al Inexperienced of Houston, have been amongst Biden’s most steadfast supporters.
Doggett was the primary member of Congress to return out publicly in opposition to Biden. Roughly two dozen different Home Democrats and three U.S. Senators have issued related public statements within the two weeks for the reason that president’s disastrous debate in June.
Veasey’s assertion got here amid a very turbulent interval of the race, only a day after the Republican Nationwide Conference adjourned and every week out from an tried assassination of former President Donald Trump, who accepted the nomination on Friday. Democrats have grown more and more anxious as Biden continues to slide in polls, whereas the try on Trump’s life has locked in additional help for the Republican this November.
Mia Ehrenberg, a spokesperson for the Biden marketing campaign, offered an announcement that mentioned all Democrats “share the identical objective.”
That is why we need to hear your ideas about how we use synthetic intelligence in our work.
Take our Survey
“Whereas nearly all of the caucus and the varied base of the social gathering continues to face with the President and his historic report of delivering for his or her communities, we’re clear-eyed that the urgency and stakes of beating Donald Trump means others really feel otherwise,” the assertion learn.
Veasey, a average who has served greater than a decade in Congress, had beforehand been one of many few Texas Democrats to not take an open place on Biden’s candidacy, as an alternative warning different members to “chill just a little bit” instantly after the talk. He later informed reporters that representatives from battleground districts ought to be happy to return out in opposition to Biden if it will assist them get reelected.
“What I mentioned this morning and expressed to my colleagues, notably from members on the entrance line, is that I believe they should do no matter it’s they should do with a view to come again and be reelected and so if they should, , distance themselves, then that’s what they should do,” Veasey mentioned every week after the talk.
All 4 Democrats in Friday’s assertion, nevertheless, come from secure Democratic seats. Veasey received reelection in 2022 with 72% of the vote.
Veasey’s feedback imply simply three Democrats from Texas have but to take a public place: Reps. Henry Cuellar of Laredo, Joaquin Castro of San Antonio and Colin Allred of Dallas punted on the query as he focuses on a troublesome race in opposition to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Eight different Democrats from Texas have made public feedback supportive of Biden.
Voting FAQ: 2024 Elections
-
When is the following election? What dates do I have to know?
Election Day for the final election is November 5, and early voting will run from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The deadline to register to vote and/or change your voter registration tackle is Oct. 7. Purposes to vote by mail should be acquired by your county of residence – not postmarked – by Oct. 25.
-
What’s on the poll for the final election?
Along with the president, eligible Texans have the chance to solid their ballots for a lot of Texas officers working for workplace on the federal, state and native ranges.
This contains representatives within the U.S. and Texas homes and the next elected workplaces:
-1 U.S Senator (Ted Cruz)
– 1 of three Railroad Commissioners
– 15 State Senators
– 7 State Board of Schooling members
– 3 members of the Texas Supreme Courtroom
– 3 members of the Texas Courtroom of Felony Appeals
– 5 Chief Justices and varied justices for Texas Courts of Appeals
– Decrease-level judges and native county workplaces will even seem on the poll:
– Varied district judges, together with on prison and household courts
– County Courts at Regulation
– Justices of the Peace
– District Attorneys
– County Attorneys
– Sheriffs
– Constables
– Tax Assessor-Collectors
-
How do I make sure that I’m registered to vote?
You’ll be able to examine to see when you’re registered and confirm your data by way of the Texas Secretary of State’s web site. You’ll want one of many following three combos to log in:
Your Texas driver’s license quantity and date of delivery.
Your first and final names, date of delivery and county you reside in.
Your date of delivery and Voter Distinctive Identifier, which seems in your voter registration certificates.
-
How do I register to vote if I haven’t?
You’ll be able to request a postage-paid utility by way of the mail or discover one at county voter registrars’ workplaces and a few submit workplaces, authorities workplaces, or excessive colleges. You may also print out the net utility and mail it to the voter registrar in your county.
Purposes should be postmarked by the Oct. 7 deadline. Obtain your utility right here.
Moreover, you’ll be able to register to vote by way of the Texas Division of Public Security whereas renewing your driver’s license. You could possibly register to vote on-line when you’re additionally allowed to resume your license on-line. That is the one type of on-line registration within the state.
After you register to vote, you’ll obtain a voter registration certificates inside 30 days. It’ll include your voter data, together with the Voter Distinctive Identifier quantity wanted to replace your voter registration on-line. If the certificates has incorrect data, you’ll want to notice corrections and ship it to your native voter registrar as quickly as potential.
The voter registration certificates may also be used as a secondary type of ID if you vote when you don’t have one of many seven state-approved picture IDs
-
What can I do if I’ve questions on voting?
You’ll be able to contact your county elections official or name the Texas Secretary of State’s helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683). A coalition of voting rights teams can be serving to voters navigate election issues by way of the 866-OUR-VOTE (687-8683) voter-protection helpline. The coalition has hotlines obtainable in different languages. Incapacity Rights Texas additionally assists voters with disabilities.
- Learn extra
Massive information: director and screenwriter Richard Linklater; NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher; U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-California; and Luci Baines Johnson will take the stage at The Texas Tribune Competition, Sept. 5–7 in downtown Austin. Purchase tickets at this time!