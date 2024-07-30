U.S. male gymnastics team claims bronze, first medal since 2008

The U.S. males’s gymnastics crew simply medaled for the primary time in 16 years.
The younger crew, made up virtually solely of first-time Olympians, is basking within the glory that comes with a bronze medal hanging round their necks.
“I imply, it’s unbelievable,” Asher Hong advised NBC Information. “We put in a lot onerous work from home, and we simply put our belief and perception in one another, and we went on the market, had enjoyable.”
Brody Malone, the one Olympic returner of the bunch, stated it is “unbelievable” to be “representing the perfect nation on the earth” on the Paris Video games.
“It’s simply an unbelievable feeling any time you get to, you realize, put on USA in your chest, however particularly on the Olympic Video games,” Malone stated.
He additionally shouted out the “phenomenal” crowd within the Bercy Enviornment who he stated “have been backing us the entire manner” and “made it very easy to go on the market and slam our units.”
Paul Juda, who will compete within the particular person all-around ultimate later this week, talked in regards to the crew’s robust begin on the vault, their second of six rotations.
He stated he began with the unsuitable foot as he launched down the runway and “fully blacked out” on his journey to the platform.
“I hit the desk, and I simply stated, ‘alright, simply maintain it, simply do not fall. Simply please do not fall. Please do not fall,'” Juda stated. “Subsequent factor I do know, the bottom’s at my toes, and I caught it on the Olympic Video games.”
He stated he hoped that his nearly-perfect routine “created the momentum that we would have liked … certain, seemed prefer it.”
From vault till the top, “it was simply altitude and cruising, child,” Juda stated.
The gang erupted when Frederick Richard caught the touchdown on a dangerous excessive bar routine that was filled with methods. He stated it was the folks round him that helped him obtain that routine, one of many standouts of the evening.
“I take into consideration all of the folks behind me. I knew I had the entire U.S. behind me. I knew I had these 5 guys cheering me on. And I knew I needed to do the perfect routine attainable for them,” Richard advised NBC Information. “And if you really feel that like deep in your coronary heart, it occurs, and also you stick that land.”
Richard will be part of Juda within the particular person all-around ultimate.
Stephen Nedoroscik anchored his crew on his famed single occasion, the pommel horse, incomes a rating that snagged the third place end for the U.S. He’ll compete for Group USA within the particular person occasion ultimate.
“I did not know what we would have liked, however I knew I wanted to do a superb job,” Nedoroscik stated. “I used to be feeling the nerves, however proper earlier than I went, these guys advised me, ‘We belief you. We obtained your again.’ And once they stated that, all of it form of went away.”
He stated he “went up there, did my job,” and as quickly as he caught the touchdown he realized: “I feel we’d have simply medaled, child.”