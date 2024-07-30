U.S. male gymnastics team claims bronze, first medal since 2008

The U.S. males’s gymnastics crew simply medaled for the primary time in 16 years.

The younger crew, made up virtually solely of first-time Olympians, is basking within the glory that comes with a bronze medal hanging round their necks.

“I imply, it’s unbelievable,” Asher Hong advised NBC Information. “We put in a lot onerous work from home, and we simply put our belief and perception in one another, and we went on the market, had enjoyable.”

Brody Malone, the one Olympic returner of the bunch, stated it is “unbelievable” to be “representing the perfect nation on the earth” on the Paris Video games.

“It’s simply an unbelievable feeling any time you get to, you realize, put on USA in your chest, however particularly on the Olympic Video games,” Malone stated.

He additionally shouted out the “phenomenal” crowd within the Bercy Enviornment who he stated “have been backing us the entire manner” and “made it very easy to go on the market and slam our units.”