U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles’ floor final score changed due to inquiry technicality

On the final second, U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles was awarded the bronze medal within the ladies’s flooring ultimate. However, because it seems, it got here 4 seconds too late.

Chiles initially completed in fifth place with a rating of 13.666. Her coach filed an inquiry into the calculation of her issue rating. It was accepted and her rating elevated to 13.766, which bumped her up two spots — over Romanian gymnasts Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea — and into third.

On Saturday, 5 days after the competitors, the Court docket of Arbitration for Sport dominated in favor of Barbosu that Chiles’ inquiry got here after the required time-frame of 1 minute. The inquiry was submitted one minute and 4 seconds after her routine.

Because of the premature inquiry, Chiles’ preliminary rating of 13.666 was reinstated. FIG, the worldwide governing physique for gymnastics, confirmed that the outcomes of the ground ultimate might be amended, with Barbosu rating third.

Brazilian Rebeca Andrade received gold with a rating of 14.166 and American Simone Biles took silver with a 14.133.