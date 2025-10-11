U.S. Farm Report’s College Road Show makes annual stop at Mizzou.

Thursday morning, Mizzou alum Tyne Morgan made her annual stop at Mizzou, making the university the fourth school to be featured on the U.S. Farm Report host’s College Roadshow.

Big energy yields big results, as the Mizzou agricultural community showed out at the live taping of Tyne Morgan’s annual fall special, College Roadshow.

“Missouri’s industries, the corn growers association, the soybean association, the pork association, the farm bureau, Missouri farmers care, that all of these organizations show up to support Roadshow,” said Host Tyne Morgan.

A panel of University of Missouri bred agricultural economists bridged the gap between education and innovation.

“When I created this Roadshow, it’s probably been ten years now, the whole idea was to highlight the land grant university, so the research, some of the cutting edge things that they’re doing, the students that are part of the college of agriculture, but also the extension work that happens, and really that’s the basis of everything that’s done here at the college, is the information that’s captured. You want to be able to take that back to farmers, to take that back to ranchers,” said Morgan.

With contests surrounding social media, raffles, and the best signage, Tiger Spirit got compensated with funding for the ag-focused organizations. Winners Tyson Wilson and Ethan Vanderwert, representing Missouri Collegiate Farm Bureau, won $500 for their organization with a 4 by 8 sheet of plywood, stressing the vital role of farmers.

“Well, as both of us are farmers, we understand that agriculture feeds, clothes, and provides the world so many things, and so the importance of American agriculture and Missouri agriculture, with our corn, soy, and beef, it provides an impact,” said Vanderwert.

College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) students felt the support from not only Missouri’s ag industry leaders, but also their own peers.

“It’s really been a great opportunity for me to get to know others more, to get to learn more about other industries, and it’s just always really cool to see the college come together, and I love being in a role that allows me to facilitate that,” said CAFNR Student Council President Josie Bray.

The episode featured conversations on the state of harvest yields this season.

In total, students received $5,600 donated by the various industry organizations that were present.

You can catch the episode on KRCG 13, airing this weekend.