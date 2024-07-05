U.K. 2024 Election Updates: Live Results

U.K. 2024 Election Updates: Live Results

by

LIVE

Final up to date

11:25 p.m. E.T.

Seats wanted for majority

Get together Votes

P.c

Seats

Seat change

Seats

5,485,515 37.3% 245 +115
3,241,240 22.1 44 −129
1,578,365 10.7 32 +28
2,242,107 15.3 4 +4
1,759,504 12.0 11 −18

Britain is voting in a parliamentary normal election that would essentially realign its politics. Fourteen years after coming into authorities, and 5 years after a landslide victory underneath Boris Johnson, the center-right Conservatives are preventing to retain districts they’ve held for many years.

Polling suggests a return to energy for the center-left Labour Get together, whose guarantees embody ending a tax exemption for personal faculties and bringing most rail firms into public possession.

However whilst some forecasts point out a crushing majority for Labour, that is more and more removed from a two-party race. In addition to the centrist Liberal Democrats, the Greens, and pro-independence events in Scotland and Wales, the hard-right Reform U.Okay. occasion and pro-Palestinian candidates to Labour’s left have hopes of successful seats.

Vote shifts since 2019

Arrows present enhance or lower in every occasion’s vote share in contrast with the final normal election.

The New York Instances will probably be watching each for whether or not Labour’s efficiency matches the dimensions of the predictions and for indicators of additional realignment to come back.

Winner by Constituency

This desk reveals the outcomes from the 2024 election in every constituency grouped by the occasion that gained it within the final normal election.

Constituencies the place Labour gained in 2019

Constituencies the place Labour gained in 2019

Constituency Winner margin
Aberafan Maesteg
Wales		 Kinnock 
+29
Labour
Alyn & Deeside
Wales		 Tami 
+20
Labour
Ashton-under-Lyne
North West		 Rayner 
+19
Labour
Barnsley North
Yorkshire & Humberside		 Jarvis 
+21
Labour
Barnsley South
Yorkshire & Humberside		 Peacock 
+14
Labour
Battersea
London		 de Cordova 
+26
Labour
Beckenham & Penge
London		 Conlon 
+25
Labour
Bermondsey & Previous Southwark
London		 Coyle 
+21
Labour
Birkenhead
North West		 McGovern 
+32
Labour
Blaydon & Consett
North East		 Twist 
+26
Labour
Blyth & Ashington
North East		 Lavery 
+23
Labour
Bolton South & Walkden
North West		 Qureshi 
+18
Labour
Bootle
North West		 Dowd 
+57
Labour
Brent East
London		 Butler 
+35
Labour
Brent West
London		 Gardiner 
+9
Labour
Brentford & Isleworth
London		 Cadbury 
+22
Labour
Bristol Central
South West		 Denyer 
+24
Inexperienced
Bristol East
South West		 McCarthy 
+14
Labour
Bristol North East
South West		 Egan 
+27
Labour
Bristol South
South West		 Smyth 
+18
Labour

The place Conservatives gained in 2019

The place Conservatives gained in 2019

Constituency Winner margin
Aldershot
South East		 Baker 
+12
Labour
Aldridge-Brownhills
West Midlands		 Morton 
+10
Conservative
Altrincham & Sale West
North West		 Rand 
+8
Labour
Amber Valley
East Midlands		 Farnsworth 
+8
Labour
Ashfield
East Midlands		 Anderson 
+14
Reform UK
Bangor Aberconwy
Wales		 Hughes 
+12
Labour
Barrow & Furness
North West		 Scrogham 
+13
Labour
Basildon & Billericay
Japanese		 Holden 
+<1
Conservative
Bassetlaw
East Midlands		 White 
+13
Labour
Bedfordshire Mid
Japanese		 Stephenson 
+3
Conservative
Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk
Scotland		 Lamont 
+14
Conservative
Bexleyheath & Crayford
London		 Francis 
+5
Labour
Bishop Auckland
North East		 Rushworth 
+17
Labour
Blackpool South
North West		 Webb 
+19
Labour
Bolsover
East Midlands		 Fleet 
+15
Labour
Bolton North East
North West		 Entwistle 
+15
Labour
Bolton West
North West		 Brickell 
+11
Labour
Boston & Skegness
East Midlands		 Tice 
+5
Reform UK
Bracknell
South East		 Swallow 
+2
Labour
Brentwood & Ongar
Japanese		 Burghart 
+12
Conservative

The place different events gained in 2019

The place different events gained in 2019

Constituency Winner margin
Aberdeen North
Scotland		 Blackman 
+4
Scottish Nationwide Get together
Aberdeen South
Scotland		 Flynn 
+8
Scottish Nationwide Get together
Alloa & Grangemouth
Scotland		 Leishman 
+15
Labour
Ayrshire North & Arran
Scotland		 Campbell 
+8
Labour
Chorley
North West		 Hoyle 
+61
Labour
Coatbridge & Bellshill
Scotland		 McNally 
+16
Labour
Dunbartonshire Mid
Scotland		 Murray 
+18
Liberal Democrat
Dunbartonshire West
Scotland		 McAllister 
+15
Labour
Dundee Central
Scotland		 Regulation 
+2
Scottish Nationwide Get together
East Kilbride & Strathaven
Scotland		 Reid 
+19
Labour
Edinburgh West
Scotland		 Jardine 
+31
Liberal Democrat
Falkirk
Scotland		 Stainbank 
+12
Labour
Glasgow East
Scotland		 Grady 
+11
Labour
Glasgow North East
Scotland		 Burke 
+14
Labour
Hamilton & Clyde Valley
Scotland		 Walker 
+23
Labour
Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West
Scotland		 McCluskey 
+16
Labour
Kilmarnock & Loudoun
Scotland		 Jones 
+12
Labour
Kingston & Surbiton
London		 Davey 
+34
Liberal Democrat
Lagan Valley
Northern Eire		 Eastwood 
+6
Alliance
Livingston
Scotland		 Poynton 
+8
Labour

