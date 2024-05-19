News
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk start time: Live stream, PPV price, undercard, how to watch, TV channel
Boxing will quickly have its first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt period. The long-awaited dream match between undefeated heavyweights Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk takes place on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-0-1) stakes his title towards Usyk’s (21-0) IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts. The winner would be the solely boxer to carry the 4 main heavyweight boxing belts concurrently. The result of Fury vs. Usyk will increase new questions on how the winner measures as much as undisputed heavyweight champs of the previous like Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, Mike Tyson and Rocky Marciano.
“I predict that someone’s ‘0’ has acquired to go. And it may be that staff over there, sadly for them,” Fury stated this week. “Oleksandr Usyk is a superb fighter. Olympic gold medalist, cruiserweight world champion, heavyweight world champion. However, sadly for him, he has to come back towards the nice Tyson Fury within the period of me. I am actually trying ahead to Saturday evening.”
Fury seems in implausible form however has a lot to show after a disastrous break up resolution win towards former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou within the latter’s skilled boxing debut. Ngannou knocked down an obese Fury who seemed trepidatious regardless of his huge expertise edge. Usyk seemed sharp in his most up-to-date title protection, knocking out a recreation Daniel Dubois regardless of a scare earlier within the combat. Dubois landed a punch that floored Usyk. The referee dominated the strike a low blow however detractors insist it ought to have been authorized.
“I really feel good. I am very blissful to be right here,” Usyk stated. “Saturday is a special occasion as a result of I’ll have the chance to grow to be undisputed for a second time. It is nice. It is excellent for me. It is crucial for my nation. I like that.
“I’ve a plan. It is a greater plan. And it is an amazing plan.”
The motion will get underway at midday ET on DAZN and ESPN+ pay-per-view. The complete combat card with odds and full viewing info is listed beneath.
Viewing info
- Date: Might 18 | Location: Kingdom Enviornment — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Begin time: Midday ET
- The right way to watch: DAZN PPV, ESPN PPV, PPV.com | Worth: $69.99
Fury vs. Usyk combat card, odds
|Tyson Fury (c) -115
|Oleksandr Usyk (c) -105
|Undisputed heavyweight title
|Jai Opetaia -600
|Mairis Briedis +450
|IBF cruiserweight title
|Frank Sanchez -225
|Agit Kabayel +188
|Heavyweight
|Joe Cordina (c) -500
|Anthony Cacace +400
|IBF tremendous featherweight title
Who wins Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk preview? And which prop is a must-back? Go to SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn’s greatest bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a revenue of greater than $4,000, and discover out.
