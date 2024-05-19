Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk start time: Live stream, PPV price, undercard, how to watch, TV channel

Getty Photographs



Boxing will quickly have its first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt period. The long-awaited dream match between undefeated heavyweights Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk takes place on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-0-1) stakes his title towards Usyk’s (21-0) IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts. The winner would be the solely boxer to carry the 4 main heavyweight boxing belts concurrently. The result of Fury vs. Usyk will increase new questions on how the winner measures as much as undisputed heavyweight champs of the previous like Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, Mike Tyson and Rocky Marciano.

“I predict that someone’s ‘0’ has acquired to go. And it may be that staff over there, sadly for them,” Fury stated this week. “Oleksandr Usyk is a superb fighter. Olympic gold medalist, cruiserweight world champion, heavyweight world champion. However, sadly for him, he has to come back towards the nice Tyson Fury within the period of me. I am actually trying ahead to Saturday evening.”

Fury seems in implausible form however has a lot to show after a disastrous break up resolution win towards former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou within the latter’s skilled boxing debut. Ngannou knocked down an obese Fury who seemed trepidatious regardless of his huge expertise edge. Usyk seemed sharp in his most up-to-date title protection, knocking out a recreation Daniel Dubois regardless of a scare earlier within the combat. Dubois landed a punch that floored Usyk. The referee dominated the strike a low blow however detractors insist it ought to have been authorized.

“I really feel good. I am very blissful to be right here,” Usyk stated. “Saturday is a special occasion as a result of I’ll have the chance to grow to be undisputed for a second time. It is nice. It is excellent for me. It is crucial for my nation. I like that.

“I’ve a plan. It is a greater plan. And it is an amazing plan.”

The motion will get underway at midday ET on DAZN and ESPN+ pay-per-view. The complete combat card with odds and full viewing info is listed beneath.

Viewing info

Date: Might 18 | Location: Kingdom Enviornment — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Might 18 | Kingdom Enviornment — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Begin time: Midday ET

Midday ET The right way to watch: DAZN PPV, ESPN PPV, PPV.com | Worth: $69.99

Fury vs. Usyk combat card, odds

Tyson Fury (c) -115 Oleksandr Usyk (c) -105 Undisputed heavyweight title Jai Opetaia -600 Mairis Briedis +450 IBF cruiserweight title Frank Sanchez -225 Agit Kabayel +188 Heavyweight Joe Cordina (c) -500 Anthony Cacace +400 IBF tremendous featherweight title

