Tyrese Haliburton calls Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark ‘special’ post triple-double

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark had a historic outing on Saturday. In a comeback win over the New York Liberty, the Iowa product completed with 19 factors, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.
It was Clark’s first triple-double within the WNBA — she had reached double-digit assists or rebounds on many events, however by no means each in the identical sport till this outing. 13 assists tied the Fever’s single-game franchise file, although Clark already holds that honor.
The 2024 No. 1 general choose grew to become the primary rookie to put up a triple-double in WNBA historical past. She has been shut earlier than however lastly received over the hump, and it was important in a big-time win for the Fever. They improved to 9-13 and presently sit in seventh place within the WNBA standings.
“That is fairly cool, Caitlin! Nice job, sister,” Fever middle Aliyah Boston stated after the sport. The ultimate rating was 83-78.
Clark is presently averaging 16.1 factors, 6.0 rebounds, and seven.4 assists per contest. She has been terrific, and Saturday’s sport was her peak to this point. She stole the present in opposition to one of many league’s finest groups simply days after being named an All-Star.
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton took to Instagram to touch upon the efficiency. Haliburton has been to a number of Fever video games this season. The Pacers and Fever share a house enviornment, and it’s throughout the road from the Pacers observe services.
“22 you particular!!” Haliburton commented on Clark’s instagram put up concerning the sport in opposition to New York. 22 is Clark’s jersey quantity. San Antonio Spurs ahead Harrison Barnes commented as effectively.
“The factor I like about him is the way in which he passes the ball. I watch his sport and it is simply unbelievable what he can do,” Clark stated of Haliburton in April.
The Pacers are gearing up for summer time league play whereas the Fever subsequent have a sport on Wednesday in opposition to the Washington Mystics.