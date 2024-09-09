Tyreek Hill speaks out after being detained by police near Hard Rock Stadium – NBC 6 South Florida

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and positioned face down on a avenue outdoors the crew’s stadium after he was stopped for rushing and reckless driving Sunday morning earlier than the Dolphins’ first sport of the season, an incident that left the star extensive receiver baffled and resulted in a police officer being positioned on administrative depart.

The officer, who was not recognized, was one in all a minimum of three concerned in detaining Hill. Some followers noticed Hill being handcuffed and captured video on their strategy to the sport, and it shortly went viral on social media.

Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels stated she had launched an inside affairs investigation.

Advised after the sport that the officer was positioned on depart pending the end result of the investigation, Hill stated: “That ought to inform you every thing you’ll want to know.”

The Miami-Dade Police Division has opened an Inner Affairs investigation after Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained by officers close to Onerous Rock Stadium on Sunday morning, the division’s director said.

Added defensive deal with Calais Campbell, who was additionally briefly handcuffed after coming to his teammate’s assist: “That is sensible based mostly on the state of affairs.”

Hill, who stated he respects law enforcement officials and desires to be one when he retires from soccer, stated he “had no thought” why police positioned him in handcuffs.

“I wasn’t disrespectful as a result of my mother didn’t elevate me that manner,” Hill stated. “Didn’t cuss. Didn’t do none of that. Like I stated, I’m nonetheless attempting to determine it out, man.”

Hill starred on the sector for the Dolphins, catching seven passes for 130 yards — together with an 80-yard landing that helped Miami rally for a 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill celebrated the rating by mimicking being handcuffed.

Hill stated he did not need to use his celeb to get out of the state of affairs however questioned what would’ve occurred if he weren’t an NFL star.

“I don’t need to convey race into it, however generally it will get sort of iffy while you do,” he stated. “What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord is aware of what that man or guys would have executed. I used to be simply ensuring that I used to be doing what my uncle at all times informed me to do everytime you’re in a state of affairs like that: ‘Simply hear, put your palms on the steering wheel and simply hear.’”

Daniels stated in an announcement earlier Sunday that she requested an “rapid evaluate” of the main points surrounding the incident, including that the division would evaluate obtainable physique digital camera footage.

In a later assertion, Daniels stated: “I am dedicated to transparency and accountability to the neighborhood with any state of affairs involving my officers.”

Hill stated every thing occurred so quick it caught him off guard.

“I’m simply glad that my teammates have been there to assist me in that state of affairs as a result of I felt alone,” Hill added.

Campbell stated he was driving into Onerous Rock Stadium when he noticed Hill handcuffed, and he stopped to assist. The 17-year NFL veteran ended up in handcuffs as properly, saying officers informed him it was as a result of he disobeyed their direct orders.

“I’d seen, I really feel like extreme power, so I get out of the automobile to sort of simply attempt to de-escalate the state of affairs,” Campbell stated, additionally calling the incident “a bit excessive.”

Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, stated he spoke to his spouse and household after he was detained and earlier than the sport kicked off.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, known as it a “heartbreaking state of affairs” on ESPN.

“How issues escalated into the state of affairs that they have been in, in handcuffs and being held on the bottom with police, is mindboggling to me,” Rosenhaus stated. “I am deeply involved by that. Very troubled. We shall be trying into it. We shall be investigating this. We’ll look out for Tyreek, however I am not going to make any allegations right now. A very powerful factor is Tyreek is OK bodily, mentally he was very distraught about what occurred.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy stated the league has been in touch with the Dolphins, however declined to remark additional.