Tyler, the Creator’s New Album, ‘Chromakopia,’ Release Date October 28

Tyler, the Creator, who teased new music on social media yesterday, has introduced his new album, “Chromakopia,” will likely be launched on Oct. 28 — a Monday, breaking with the music-industry commonplace Friday launch date.

No additional info was launched besides {that a} field set version of the album is now out there for pre-order, however a two-minute teaser video clip launched yesterday means that no less than the primary single from the album, “St. Chroma,” has a darkish undertone. It begins with a masked character, apparently Tyler, main a collection of masked folks marching by means of the desert — his hair is in a comical, rabbit-ish do however the black and white video and the track’s whispered, virtually unintelligible rapping and music — which ranges from chanted vocals to a warped refrain — have an ominous vibe. Positive sufficient, the folks all march into an extended container with the phrase “Chromakopia” painted onto it — then the video turns to paint and a hand is seen setting off a detonator and the container is destroyed in a large explosion, with all of the folks inside.

The album would be the first new music from Tyler for the reason that launch early final 12 months of the expanded model of his glorious 2021 album “Name Me If You Get Misplaced” album. He carried out on the Austin Metropolis Limits pageant earlier this month and stated that it might most likely be the final present he’d play for some time — which the brand new music makes doubly curious, as a result of his annual Camp Flog pageant in Los Angeles is scheduled for a month from now; no lineup has been introduced however the pageant typically reveals its lineup simply days earlier than.