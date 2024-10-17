Tyler, the Creator’s New Album ‘Chromakopia’ Release Date Announced

Tyler, the Creator is again. The Grammy Award-winning rapper introduced plans for his eighth studio album on Thursday (Oct. 17). Titled Chromakopia, the set will probably be launched later this month.

Following an preliminary teaser on Wednesday (Oct. 16), Tyler revealed Chromakopia‘s cowl artwork together with the mission’s Oct. 28 launch date, which is a Monday quite than the standard Friday.

“All songs written, produced and organized by Tyler Okonma,” reads the textual content throughout the duvet in a shade of emerald inexperienced. As for the artwork, it’s a black-and-white picture of Tyler because the soldier rocking a masks who followers received a glimpse of within the “St. Chroma” visible earlier this week.

Chromakopia will function the official follow-up to 2021’s Name Me If You Get Misplaced. Tyler had launched an album each different yr since his Goblin debut in 2011, however that streak got here to and finish when no mission arrived in 2023.

Followers can entry the Chromakopia web site, the place they’ll pre-save the album and pre-order merch bundles crammed with CDs, hoodies, hats, T-shirts, tote luggage and mini commemorative Chromakopia containers.

Followers received their first style of Tyler launching into his new period on Wednesday when the musician posted a clip of the “St. Chroma” video, which some followers believed to be the opening observe of his subsequent album. Solange Knowles, Lil Yachty, Gunner Stahl, IDK, Lil Dicky, Wolfacejoeyy, Laila!, Swizz Beatz, Doechii, Wynne and extra hopped into his remark part on IG to indicate him love.

Name Me If You Get Misplaced arrived in June 2021 and debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 169,000 complete album items offered within the first week. The LP gained finest rap album on the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Subsequent up, Tyler will probably be acting at his Camp Flog Gnaw competition at Dodger Stadium throughout the weekend of Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, the place attendees will probably get to listen to music from his upcoming album. A full lineup for the carnival is but to be revealed.

Try the Chromakopia cowl beneath.