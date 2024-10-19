Tyler, the Creator, Playboi Carti, Kaytanada

Tyler, the Creator has revealed the whole lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw 2024, the tenth iteration of his annual music pageant hosted on the Dodger Stadium grounds in Los Angeles. The rapper will take the stage on the two-day occasion with further performances from André 3000, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Sexyy Pink, Vince Staples, Omar Apollo, Faye Webster, Doechii, Raye, and extra.

Camp Flog Gnaw will return on Nov. 16 and 17. Tickets for the pageant had been placed on sale in June with no prior announcement of who could be performing. Passes bought out on the identical day and the pageant opened a waitlist. Because the pageant dates approached, followers sounded off within the remark part of the Camp Flog Gnaw Instagram account looking for updates on who precisely that they had paid to see.

The lineup reveals scheduled appearances from Blood Orange, Denzel Curry, Earl Sweatshirt, the Marías, Matt Champion, Concrete Boys, Sampha, ScHoolboy Q, Yves Tumor, Domo Genesis, Erykah Badu, the Alchemist & Pals, Syd, Jean Dawson, Ma$e, Rio Amor, Daniel Caesar, Motion Bronson, Amelia Moore, Mustard & Pals, and extra.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 may even characteristic a tribute efficiency honoring MF DOOM. It would mark the primary time the particular, titled FM MOOD, can be shared exterior of the late rapper’s property.

Tyler, the Creator introduced Camp Flog Gnaw again in 2023 for the the primary yr since its 2019 iteration — the one the place followers booed Drake off stage as a result of they wrongly assumed Frank Ocean could be performing. Good instances.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 can be dwell streamed by Amazon Music by way of Twitch and Prime Video. View the complete lineup beneath.