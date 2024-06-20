Tyler, the Creator Drops Out of Lollapalooza, Outside Lands Headliners

With six weeks’ discover — and contemporary off an look at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop-Out — Tyler, the Creator introduced on social media Thursday that he could be dropping out of headlining slots at Lollapalooza and Outdoors Lands.

“I hate saying this, however I’ve to cancel Lollapalooza and Outdoors Lands,” he wrote in lower-case letters. “I made a dedication that I can not preserve, and that bums me out realizing how excited of us had been.”

i hate saying this however

i’ve to cancel lollapalooza and outdoors lands. i made a dedication that i can not preserve, and that bums me out realizing how excited of us had been. that isn’t horny in any respect. please please forgive me or name me names while you see me in particular person. love — T (@tylerthecreator) June 20, 2024

One other “the” artist (with an additional “e”) will change him on Aug. 1 at Lollapalooza: Megan Thee Stallion. “Scorching lady summer season in Chicago,” she wrote on Instagram, asserting her appointment to the lineup. Sabrina (no “the”) Carpenter will change Tyler at Outdoors Lands on Aug. 10.

Tyler ended his message by begging for his followers to know. “[Canceling] is just not horny in any respect,” he wrote. “Please, please forgive me or name me names while you see me in particular person. Love.”

A rep for Tyler tells Rolling Stone that he wouldn’t be making any additional touch upon his determination to cancel the concert events presently.

Individuals searching for refunds, now that Tyler has dropped out, are seemingly out of luck. Lollapalooza’s web site says, “All gross sales are FINAL – no refunds and no exchanges.” Different headliners on the fest embrace Hozier, SZA, Stray Youngsters, the Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Blink-182, and Melanie Martinez. Outdoors Lands will refund ticketholders provided that the pageant is rescheduled or canceled, per ticketer Entrance Gate Ticketing. The opposite headliners for Outdoors Lands are the Killers, Sturgill Simpson, and “a particular nation set” by Submit Malone.