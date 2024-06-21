Tyler, The Creator Drops Out Of Lollapalooza And Outside Lands

(CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Tyler, The Creator on Thursday introduced that he’s dropped out of his upcoming headlining gigs on the Outdoors Lands and Lollapalooza festivals.

i’ve to cancel lollapalooza and out of doors lands. i made a dedication that i can not hold, and that bums me out realizing how excited of us had been. that’s not horny in any respect. please please forgive me or name me names whenever you see me in individual. love — T (@tylerthecreator) June 20, 2024

Tyler didn’t present a purpose for his departure, however following his exit, Outdoors Lands introduced that Sabrina Carpenter has been added as a headliner on August tenth.

In the meantime, Lollapalooza organizers introduced that Megan Thee Stallion has stepped in as a headliner for the pageant on August 1st.