Tyler the Creator Cancels Lollapalooza and Outside Lands Headlining Sets

Tyler, the Creator has pulled out of his headlining units at this 12 months’s Lollapalooza and Exterior Lands music festivals.

“i hate saying this however i’ve to cancel lollapalooza and outdoors lands,” he wrote on X, previously Twitter. “i made a dedication that i can now not maintain, and that bums me out figuring out how excited people had been. that isn’t attractive in any respect. please please forgive me or name me names if you see me in particular person. love.”

Lollapalooza changed Tyler with Megan Thee Stallion, and Exterior Lands swapped him with Sabrina Carpenter, each fests rapidly introduced on X.

The “See You Once more” rapper didn’t present a particular purpose for the cancellations.

i hate saying this however

i’ve to cancel lollapalooza and outdoors lands. i made a dedication that i can now not maintain, and that bums me out figuring out how excited people had been. that isn’t attractive in any respect. please please forgive me or name me names if you see me in particular person. love — T (@tylerthecreator) June 20, 2024

Tyler was the first-billed artist on each lineups, set to co-headline the primary night time of Chicago’s Lollapalooza with Hozier and listed atop the Killers, Sturgill Simpson and the Postal Service on the lineup for San Francisco’s Exterior Lands.

Lollapalooza will happen Aug. 1-4 at Chicago’s Grant Park. Exterior Lands is ready one week later, from Aug. September 11, at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Tyler, the Creator final headlined Lollapalooza and Exterior Lands in 2021, in assist of his album “Name Me if You Get Misplaced.” In April, he headlined Coachella shortly after the discharge of the expanded “Name Me if You Get Misplaced: The Property Sale.” Throughout his headlining Coachella set, he introduced out Infantile Gambino, A$AP Rocky, Charlie Wilson and Kali Uchis.

“Tyler is a grasp conceptualizer, and is aware of methods to toy with the varied frequencies of his stage, dimming the lights for reflective moments and dancing round capturing flames throughout extra electrified songs,” Selection‘s Steven J. Horowitz wrote of the efficiency. “However past all of the bells and whistles of the manufacturing, Tyler controls the highlight. It’s not possible to take your eyes off of him, and all through the 80-minute closing set of the day, the power — of each Tyler and the viewers — by no means waned, even when he took a couple of moments to pause and accumulate himself between songs (or, at one level, to eat a sandwich whereas sitting in entrance of a inexperienced tent halfway by means of ‘IFHY’).”