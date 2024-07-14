Tyler Hynes and Hunter King Tease Hallmark, Kansas City Chiefs Movie

Tyler Hynes and Hunter King know all too nicely that many eyes can be on their Hallmark rom-com made alongside the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

“I used to be simply so excited,” King, 30, completely advised Us Weekly on the pink carpet on the 2024 ESPY Awards at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Thursday, July 11. “Watching this collaboration unfold and seeing everybody else’s pleasure made my pleasure much more heightened than it already was.”

King and Hynes, 38, will costar within the community’s Vacation Landing: A Chiefs Love Story, which is able to premiere in the course of the community’s “Countdown to Christmas” later this yr. King performs Alana Higman, whose Chiefs-obsessed household hopes to win a “Fan of the Yr” contest. Hynes portrays Derrick, the crew’s director of fan engagement. Per a logline, he begins spending time with Alana as he’s “tasked with evaluating how Alana and her household stack up in opposition to the opposite two finalists.”

The synopsis provides, “Because the pair spends time collectively, it’s clear there’s a spark between them, however when her grandfather’s (Ed Begley Jr.) classic Chiefs good luck winter hat goes lacking, Alana begins to doubt all the things she believed about destiny, future and even questions her future with Derrick — except, that’s, a bit Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.”

Vacation Landing, which is at present filming round Kansas Metropolis and contained in the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium, can be Hallmark’s first partnership with an NFL crew. It’s a becoming collaboration because the squad has seen a flurry of recent followers since tight finish Travis Kelce began courting pop star Taylor Swift in summer season 2023. They publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2023 when Swift, 34, went to her first Chiefs sport and excitedly cheered on Kelce, additionally 34 from a personal suite together with his household and mates.

“It actually felt prefer it was a no brainer,” Hynes advised Us on Thursday of signing up for the mission. “There’s one thing in regards to the two manufacturers. The 2 fandoms are so paralleled and related of their ardour and their purity for what they love. Coming collectively appeared good.”

Vacation Landing will fulfill romance and sports activities followers alike simply as Swift and Kelce’s relationship has. Hynes and King have additionally been invested in all issues Tayvis Nation, the unofficial ship title for the couple.

“I’m not gonna lie, I used to be fairly excited. I’m a Swiftie,” Hunter, whose sister Joey King appeared in Swift’s “Imply” and “I Can See You” music movies, gushed on Thursday. “To see her pleased with somebody who makes her pleased and exhibits her off makes me so pleased for her.”

Hynes additionally watched the couple’s love story unfold from afar.

“I used to be watching with the remainder of the world. I knew all about it,” the Three Males and a Child star quipped. “Now making this film and being roped into the world appears like icing on prime.”

Vacation Landing: A Chiefs Love Story doesn’t at present have a premiere date.

With reporting by Daniel Trainor