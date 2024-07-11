Tyler Hilton and Megan Park’s Relationship Timeline

Tyler Hilton and Megan Park discovered lasting love on set — and their connection really impressed the film’s final result.

Hilton and Park initially met whereas filming 2007’s Charlie Bartlett, rapidly sparking a real-life romance when cameras stopped rolling.

“We met doing the film Charlie Bartlett collectively in Toronto. Our characters weren’t even presupposed to have any interplay within the unique script, however as soon as the producers met us independently — earlier than we had met or began filming — they felt like we’d have good chemistry, in order that they rewrote the script to have our characters fall in love,” Park recalled to Inside Weddings in June 2020. “Apparently, that they had some actually good instinct! We went on a date the primary night time after filming, and the remainder is historical past.”

After greater than seven years collectively, the One Tree Hill alum requested Park to marry him.

“I used to be so nervous to suggest! Though we’d been collectively for about eight years and her household felt like mine already, I nonetheless requested her mother and pop for his or her permission … simply to make double positive that they had a remaining say earlier than getting caught with me,” Hilton instructed the journal. “They have been simple on me. My grandmother, one in all my favourite folks on this planet, gave me her mom’s ring to make use of to suggest to Megan. It was a small, classic, silver ring and simply excellent.”

Hilton and the Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager alum wed in October 2015 earlier than welcoming daughter Winnie and son Benny.

Preserve scrolling for Hilton and Park’s full relationship timeline:

July 2006

Park and Hilton went on their first date after manufacturing on Charlie Bartlett started. They rapidly turned inseparable, main the movie writers to regulate the script to make their characters endgame.

December 2013

Hilton proposed to Park with an heirloom engagement ring.

“I took Megan to the car parking zone of the tiny house constructing I lived in once we first began courting, the place she’d come to go to me when she nonetheless lived in Canada,” he recalled to Inside Weddings in June 2020. “We have been lengthy distance for years and this was the place the place our relationship actually had its basis. It sounded cool in my head, however once we received there I believed, ‘Why did I carry her to a car parking zone to do that?’ I began dropping it earlier than I even received to my knee, [I] couldn’t even discuss as a result of I used to be so nervous.”

October 2015

Hilton and Park wed two years later with Missi Pyle, Park’s film mother from 2008’s A Cinderella Story: As soon as Upon a Tune, officiating the ceremony. Park’s Secret Life costars, together with Shailene Woodley and Francia Raisa, additionally attended the nuptials.

“It was all the things we wished it to be and it was so good after so a few years collectively to lastly have fun our relationship with all of our family and friends,” Park completely instructed Us Weekly on the time. “It’s good to have everybody we love in a single place lastly for all these years to have fun our love for one another.”

August 2016

Along with appearing, Park has additionally stepped behind the digital camera. She directed Hilton in 2016’s We’re Adults Now reverse Katie Boland.

“Directing these two in a single million diploma NYC warmth ☀️,” Park captioned an Instagram snap from the set.

December 2019

Park gave start to the pair’s daughter, Winnie, in December. They publicly confirmed their toddler’s arrival in February 2020.

“Keep in mind that challenge I mentioned I used to be engaged on …? The one I instructed you was my favourite factor I’ve ever been part of and it killed me to maintain it a secret from u … ?? Welp, @meganparkithere and I’ve saved it to ourselves lengthy sufficient,” Hilton wrote by way of Instagram. “Everybody … meet the latest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton. It looks like we’ve identified her our complete lives already and being her dad [is] essentially the most pure factor I’ve ever completed. To say I’m obsessed doesn’t fairly do it justice.”

August 2020

Park’s debut characteristic movie, The Fallout, featured a particular help from Hilton.

“Humorous sufficient. We have been having a tough time discovering a chunk of music for this one part,” Park instructed L’Odet journal in February 2022. “He had completed somewhat little bit of scoring earlier than — he’s engaged on this animated present together with his producing accomplice. We instructed him precisely what we wished, beat by beat by way of what wanted to alter to be matched up with this one scene. It was only a tough piece to match a track for. He wrote one thing and put it below his scoring title, which is BC Fog.”

She added, “There was no bias sending it to the music editor. They cherished it and all people actually felt prefer it match completely after which we virtually didn’t have lyrics on it, however we determined to strive it. Maisy was so candy. We’d turn out to be buddies. I used to be like, ‘Hey, would you thoughts simply singing these lyrics?’ And she or he was so down. They did it in two completely different locations, she’s in Nashville, he’s right here in Canada, however I actually love that piece of music. It labored out rather well.”

July 2024

Park saved her being pregnant with the pair’s second youngster below wraps whereas she directed her second characteristic movie, My Previous Ass.

“I’m a dude Dad!!! Our household of three is now a household of 4!!” Hilton gushed by way of Instagram on July 9, confirming the start of their son, Benny. “@megan_park was an absolute hero carrying him whereas she did post-production on her new film @myoldassfilm plus press and journey to Sundance Movie Fest for the premiere! Winnie and I have been dying to fulfill him… and he didn’t disappoint.”