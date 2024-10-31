Tyler clarifies bombshell about kids

Tyler clarifies bombshell about kids

by

The “Love is Blind” Season 7 reunion addressed widespread hypothesis about points like, say, Tyler Francis’ organic kids. It additionally left viewers with even extra questions.

This season, it appeared as if the {couples} had been largely taking their arguments off-camera, leaving viewers confused about what led to huge occasions akin to Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee’s (ought to we be calling him Drake?) near-breakup in Mexico and Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson imploding over alleged infidelity. The reunion episode stuffed in a couple of of those gaps within the storyline.

Listed here are a few of the highlights from the “Love is Blind” Season 7 reunion.

Which ‘Love is Blind’ Season 7 {couples} are nonetheless collectively?

To start out off straightforward, sure, after all Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans are nonetheless married and dwelling in Virginia, although they’re planning a transfer to Washington D.C.. And sure, his hair and styling glow-up did occur on her watch throughout their first yr of marriage.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Each day Crossword Puzzle.

However what may be shocking for many who have adopted on-line claims about Tyler’s relationship together with his kids is that he and Ashley Adionser are, too, nonetheless married.

‘Uncomfy feedback’:Taylor opens up about why she saved her mother’s title a secret

What did Tyler say about his kids?

Tyler admonished viewers for digging into his non-public life, saying his kids’s start certificates have now been made public. “Issues that should not be occurring are actually occurring,” he mentioned.

Sadly for many who futilely hoped for Nick and Vanessa Lachey to interact in an in-depth investigation into the time Tyler allegedly has (and hasn’t) spent together with his kids and his function of their and their mom’s lives, he saved his rationalization temporary.

Leave a Comment