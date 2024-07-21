Two-time Super Bowl champion Shaq Barrett retires from NFL

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett, a two-time Tremendous Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos, introduced his retirement Saturday.

“I am able to shift my full focus to my spouse and children and serving to them notice there goals,” Barrett wrote as a part of an Instagram publish. “I have been enthusiastic about this for some time and the choice has by no means been extra clear then it’s proper now.”

Barrett had signed a one-year cope with the Miami Dolphins in March after being launched by the Buccaneers in a cost-cutting transfer.

The 31-year previous Barrett spent 5 seasons in Tampa, together with the 2020 marketing campaign that resulted in a Tremendous Bowl title with quarterback Tom Brady on the helm.

Barrett and his household suffered a tragedy in April 2023 when his 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned within the household’s pool. He returned for the beginning of the 2023 season and registered 4.5 sacks and 52 mixed tackles, together with 33 solo tackles.

An undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2015, Barrett has 59 profession sacks in 9 seasons for the Bucs and the Broncos, with whom he captured his first Tremendous Bowl title in 2015.

He led the NFL with a franchise-record 19.5 sacks in 2019, his first season with Tampa Bay. Barrett reached double-digit sacks in only one different season: 2021, with 10.

After releasing Emmanuel Ogbah and dropping Andrew Van Ginkel to free company, the Dolphins signed Barrett to offer veteran depth to their outdoors linebackers room. The workforce positioned linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb on the energetic/bodily unable to carry out record previous to the beginning of coaching camp on July 23, which paved a path for Barrett to play important snaps till their returns.

With Barrett’s retirement, rookies Chop Robinson and Mo Kamara are at present the workforce’s prime two wholesome edge rushers; veteran Cameron Goode was additionally positioned on the PUP record alongside Phillips and Chubb.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.